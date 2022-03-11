BTS is Coming to India Virtually and Desi ARMYs are Scrambling for Tickets

BTS is coming to India virtually via a live theatre viewing that will be screened at PVR theatres in several cities across the country. The BTS septet- Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook- just performed Permission to Dance to a live audience at their first offline concert in Seoul after the pandemic. This performance came after almost 2.5 years since their last in-person concert. The PTD concert would also be streamed online on March 10 and 13, reports Zoom. If you want to catch a theatre viewing of their second Seoul concert on March 12 in India, that has now become possible with the country being added to the list where such screenings are taking place. ARMYs, obviously, could be seen in a mad scramble to get their hands on the tickets. ‘BTS in India’ trended on Twitter at one point, given Desi ARMYs’ unparalleled enthusiasm.

Get ready to groove with BTS!Watch Permission To Dance On Stage - Live Screening, only in PVR Cinemas on 12th March, 2022.Have your booked your tickets yet? Book now: https://t.co/GzwNwn8Dr7#BTS #LiveScreening #BTSAtPVR #permissiontodanceonstage #BackAtPVR #BTSArmy pic.twitter.com/kutmBDIYMz — P V R C i n e m a s (@_PVRCinemas) March 9, 2022

Finally!! Happy for all of us.. it's not in the cinemas in my city but I'm really happy for the my fellow ARMY.. Stay safe and enjoy #BTS #BTSinIndia #BTSARMY pic.twitter.com/Kw0p7zwsrA— Boradreamz⁷ (@Octamiss_7) March 10, 2022

In yesterday’s PTD concert, from the introductory comments till the ending-ment, the septet kept referring to the fact that the audience was not allowed to cheer out loud or stand up. They were handed clappers, to be used while cheering for the band.

If Desi ARMYs’ Twitter reactions are anything to go by, PVR theatre floors will be shaking tomorrow even though BTS won’t be present in person.

