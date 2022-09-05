BTS' Jimin Knows Biryani and Desi ARMYs are Rushing to Their Kitchens

BTS’ Jimin and chicken biryani sounds like something right out of a Desi ARMY’s fever dream but it has now happened in the real world. Jimin took to Weverse and shared how he was thinking about what to eat and asked everyone if they had eaten. He was soon flooded with suggestions like pork belly and fried rice. One ARMY suggested, “You can try biryani”, adding how it’s very delicious. To this, Jimin replied, “It’s Indian food.” Clearly, this is a connection that was too much for Desi hearts to take at once.

In fact, at one point, “biryani” even started trending on Desi Twitter, all thanks to Jimin.

OH MY GOD,,,,,,JIMIN KNOWS BIRYANI KSKSKSKSMSMSMSMMSMS ILL DIE HAPPILY NOW pic.twitter.com/nBYPDmhBR0 — ☼˖☽ (@realkoomi) September 4, 2022

me in the kitchen trying to cook biryani for jimin pic.twitter.com/WbOWF7LTy0 — seokjin abs⁷̾ #SEXYNUKIM (@runchrandanj) September 4, 2022

in the kitchen right now cooking aloo wali biryani for my husband jimin — nour ⋆‎ً ‎ ⌗ stream sexy nukim (@glowingbts7) September 4, 2022

Desi armys after knowing that Jimin knows biryani pic.twitter.com/kI6oQtkpxp — Simra. Namkook month (@Simrasayss) September 4, 2022

Jimin mentioned biryani and le Desi armys : pic.twitter.com/72u4tflU5y — 민 ⁷ ⟭⟬⟬⟭ (@RareArmy1) September 4, 2022

Indian Armys after Jimin mentioned India : pic.twitter.com/TzuJGUcZjo — Dijucee⁷ ᵛ ˣ ᵛᵒᵍᵘᵉ ᵏ (@eupxric_bangtan) September 4, 2022

Biryani is literally trending in India after Jimin's comment pic.twitter.com/K2c0TF5J73 — Preksha⁷ (@preksha_bts07) September 4, 2022

Jimin recently also said that he would like to try pole dancing when the members were discussing ideas for future RUN BTS episodes and predictably, ARMY Twitter erupted. In fact, Namjoon chimed in to tell Jimin that pole dancing would suit him; ARMYs certainly agreed. Among other ideas discussed by the members were flying yoga and rhythmic gymnastics. BTS member V was also recently seen doing a bit of pole dancing after the Paris Fashion Week.

ARMYs were hoping for a ‘Vimin pole dancing era’ and who could blame them? Jimin’s core strength certainly holds the promise of a good pole dancing stint for him.

It looks like Jimin is quite open to new ideas, so ARMYs can totally picture biryani being on his list of things to try. There’s no telling what would go down on Desi Twitter if it actually happens one day.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here