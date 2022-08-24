BTS' Jimin Wants to Try Pole Dancing and ARMYs Cannot Wait for it

BTS’ Jimin said he would like to try pole dancing when the members were discussing ideas for future RUN BTS episodes and predictably, ARMY Twitter has erupted. In fact, Namjoon chimed in to tell Jimin that pole dancing would suit him; ARMYs certainly agree. Among other ideas discussed by the members were flying yoga and rhythmic gymnastics. BTS member V was also recently seen doing a bit of pole dancing after the Paris Fashion Week.

ARMYs are now certainly hoping for a ‘Vimin pole dancing era’ and who could blame them? Jimin’s core strength certainly holds the promise of a good pole dancing stint for him.

"that suits you" 😩 given jimin's amazing flexibility, strength, expressions, graceful and fluid moves he really would be amazing at pole dancing ✨

Oh I just know Jimin would be so good at pole dancing 🔥😍

pic.twitter.com/oL8IpG6mzf — Jimin's girl loves BTS⁷ (@jimindipidy_95) August 23, 2022

park jimin is never known to settle for something below avergae. having this bold physique before predebut and having to suggest pole dancing isn't out of blue thing

if i had a nickel for every time a bts member said pole dancing would suit another member, i'd have two nickels. which isn't much, but it's funny that it's happened two times

I'm at work and currently imagining Jimin pole dancing

Recently, ARMYs were in for a ride after RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook went all out with their experimentations in the new pictures from their BTS’s Weverse Interview Merch Box 8.

Over 60 pictures from the interview were released and fans swooned over several pictures. However, the biggest surprise came from Jimin. The singer was seen wearing a robe, exposing his chiseled chest. The singer was seen posing in a bathtub, by a window, and struck several other poses in the pictures.

Now, if the pole dancing plans start working out for Jimin, ARMYs would be wise to strap on their metaphorical seatbelts because they’re going to be taken for a spin.

