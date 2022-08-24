CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » BTS' Jimin Wants to Try Pole Dancing and ARMYs Cannot Wait for it
2-MIN READ

BTS' Jimin Wants to Try Pole Dancing and ARMYs Cannot Wait for it

By: Buzz Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2022, 09:08 IST

South Korea

Jimin's core strength certainly holds the promise of a good pole dancing stint for him. (Photo: Via Twitter)

Jimin said he would like to try pole dancing, Namjoon said it would suit him and ARMY Twitter is certainly not saying no.

BTS’ Jimin said he would like to try pole dancing when the members were discussing ideas for future RUN BTS episodes and predictably, ARMY Twitter has erupted. In fact, Namjoon chimed in to tell Jimin that pole dancing would suit him; ARMYs certainly agree. Among other ideas discussed by the members were flying yoga and rhythmic gymnastics. BTS member V was also recently seen doing a bit of pole dancing after the Paris Fashion Week.

ARMYs are now certainly hoping for a ‘Vimin pole dancing era’ and who could blame them? Jimin’s core strength certainly holds the promise of a good pole dancing stint for him.

Recently, ARMYs were in for a ride after RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook went all out with their experimentations in the new pictures from their BTS’s Weverse Interview Merch Box 8.

Over 60 pictures from the interview were released and fans swooned over several pictures. However, the biggest surprise came from Jimin. The singer was seen wearing a robe, exposing his chiseled chest. The singer was seen posing in a bathtub, by a window, and struck several other poses in the pictures.

Now, if the pole dancing plans start working out for Jimin, ARMYs would be wise to strap on their metaphorical seatbelts because they’re going to be taken for a spin.

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

first published:August 24, 2022, 09:08 IST
last updated:August 24, 2022, 09:08 IST