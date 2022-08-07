BTS' Jungkook Vibing to Harry Styles' 'Matilda', 'Daylight' is the Crossover We Needed

BTS x Harry Styles, anyone? Tough luck on the collab as yet, but Jungkook was recently seen vibing to Harry’s new songs Matilda and Daylight. It’s a rare moment when stans abandoned their turf wars and united to appreciate the two artists. ARMYs and Harry fans were delighted by the video of Jungkook listening to the two songs off of the new album Harry’s House as he was driving. There have also been videos of Jungkook humming the notes to Harry’s As It Was.

The artists have been kind to each other for a while, with some BTS members recently attending one of Harry’s Love on Tour concerts and Harry throwing them flowers.

Jungkook of BTS listening to ‘Daylight’ and ‘Matilda’ on his Camping Vlog pic.twitter.com/UnSaYczIrq — Harry Styles Updates (@hsnewsupdate) August 6, 2022

JUNGKOOK LISTENING TO MATILDA BY HARRY STYLES IS ONE OF THE COOLEST THINGS EVER this song is so deep, the lyrics are so meaningful.. totally his style. pic.twitter.com/uArDphEHD8 — tinkerbell.97 ⮂⁸.⁷ᴹ (@smiiliingkookie) August 6, 2022

#Taekook has one playlist for two… Jungkook sings a verse from Harry Styles song "As it was" Taehyung sings the chorus of the same song pic.twitter.com/DghbeKXZlv — ᐯᒍK‍❤️‍ ᕼᑌSᗷᗩᑎᗪS (@daughter7777777) August 6, 2022

Oh my god he’s listening to Harry’s House. Yo JUNGKOOK, we’d be like this . I love Harry, toe socks, and constantly talking about food too. #JUNGKOOK #BTS_VLOG pic.twitter.com/yAJBoAb2w3 — KIMI_NAMI_JOON ⁷ ~ •᷄ɞ•᷅ (@babyy_chu) August 6, 2022

jungkook listening to arctic monkeys immediately followed by harry styles i need medical attention pic.twitter.com/tyhf4G4cHl — mer ❤️‍ (@koochurro) August 6, 2022

DAYLIGHT AND MATILDA???? JUNGKOOK AND HARRY??!? IM GONNA CRY LITERALLY MY TWO WORLDS pic.twitter.com/nqthB211LR — ини ☆ (@tpwluv) August 6, 2022

jungkook is the biggest harry enthusiast. pic.twitter.com/PBizRmqFfi — (@hrryinluv) August 6, 2022

Last year, Jungkook also covered Harry’s song Falling. The original song is a part of the English singer’s album, Fine Line which was released in 2019. Not just fans, another BTS member J-Hope was also surprised by the sudden release. He took to the social media platform Weverse and wrote in Korean when did Jungkook manage to record it. His translated post read, “When did you make this (song).. it’s great.”

Meanwhile, Harry has just wrapped up the European leg of his Love on Tour concerts. He is starring in two upcoming films, Don’t Worry Darling and My Policeman.

