BTS' Jungkook vs Shakira: Twitter Row Over Whose FIFA World Cup Anthem Was Better

BTS’ Jungkook took the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony by storm with his performance of ‘Dreamers’. The banger of a show put up by Jungkook inevitably ushered in a host of comparisons to Shakira and even started some debates over which of the two icons delivered the better FIFA anthem. It has been 12 years since Shakira’s ‘Waka Waka’- FIFA World Cup theme song in 2010- became a pop culture phenomenon. Jungkook’s performance, celebrated by legions of ARMYs and other fans, is having a similar moment on the Internet.

As it happens on Twitter, some debates, too, have erupted. While many have called Jungkook a worthy successor to Shakira, others are trying to settle the score using numbers of likes and retweets. “Waka Waka has passed the crown to Dreamers," a Twitter user wrote. “The spirit of Shakira resides within Jeon Jungkook," said another.

the spirit of shakira resides within jeon jungkook— captain cunty (@tinkoobell) November 20, 2022

who needs shakira when you have jungkook pic.twitter.com/VCybZm5MJZ— rue 🚀👩🏼‍🚀 (@guuify) November 20, 2022

Sorry shakira but it's Jungkook's dreamers era pic.twitter.com/GJs13a8KR0— rix⁷ 🌸 DREAMERS (@thvxpensive) November 20, 2022

Lets settle this 🔥Which is the best FIFA Anthem? Like for Waka waka of ShakiraRetweet for Dreamers jungkook #FIFAWorldCup#QatarWorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/gEBx8Txvoa — ಚೇ_೨.0👑🇮🇳 (@Dhammanayak) November 20, 2022

it’s so crazy to think about how i grew up listening to shakira and how waka waka became a legendary moment in my childhood and now as an army jungkook drops his own world cup song like woah???— mayra⁷ bts luvr 👩‍🚀 (@mygsreina) November 20, 2022

Jungkook dropped Dreamers as his track for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament. The peppy track with lyrics like “Look who we are, we are the dreamers, We’ll make it happen ’cause we believe it, Look who we are, we are the dreamers, We’ll make it happen ’cause we can see it" has already become a raging hit among ARMYs and the general public alike. The opening ceremony was held at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here