BTS Made Brand Ambassadors for Seoul Tourism in New Campaign

K-pop phenomenon BTS has been tapped to front the city of Seoul's latest tourism campaign which conspicuously targets Millennials and Generation Z consumers.Dubbed "My Seoul Playlist," the social media campaign invites fans to create their own travel "playlist" or wish list of top tourist activities which are grouped under seven themes: K-Wave, Delicious, Extreme, Historic, Relaxing, Fashionable and Exclusive.Seven themes, for the seven members of the boy-band.For the Extreme category, BTS frontman RM (formerly known as Rap Monster) suggests climbing Mount Bukhansan, or visiting the Water Bomb Festival splash park.And Jung Kook suggests K-food lovers try an authentic charcoal grill Korean barbecue restaurant, shaved Korean ice dessert and street food for a well-rounded epicurean experience.After creating their own playlist of four experiences on the website, fans can share their picks on Facebook for the chance to win prizes that range from a three-night hotel stay in the city, $20 Amazon gift cards and BTS photocards.Contest closes on November 11.