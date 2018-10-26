English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BTS Made Brand Ambassadors for Seoul Tourism in New Campaign
Dubbed "My Seoul Playlist," the social media campaign invites fans to create their own travel "playlist" or wish list of top tourist activities which are grouped under seven themes.
Members of BTS (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
K-pop phenomenon BTS has been tapped to front the city of Seoul's latest tourism campaign which conspicuously targets Millennials and Generation Z consumers.
Dubbed "My Seoul Playlist," the social media campaign invites fans to create their own travel "playlist" or wish list of top tourist activities which are grouped under seven themes: K-Wave, Delicious, Extreme, Historic, Relaxing, Fashionable and Exclusive.
Seven themes, for the seven members of the boy-band.
For the Extreme category, BTS frontman RM (formerly known as Rap Monster) suggests climbing Mount Bukhansan, or visiting the Water Bomb Festival splash park.
And Jung Kook suggests K-food lovers try an authentic charcoal grill Korean barbecue restaurant, shaved Korean ice dessert and street food for a well-rounded epicurean experience.
After creating their own playlist of four experiences on the website, fans can share their picks on Facebook for the chance to win prizes that range from a three-night hotel stay in the city, $20 Amazon gift cards and BTS photocards.
Contest closes on November 11.
