BTS McDonald's Meal Causes Traffic Jam in Indonesia as ARMY Rushes to Try It

K-pop army may be one of the staunchest fandoms in the world and BTS fans in Indonesia proved it this week. The South Korean boy band, which has become a global phenomenon, collaborated with the American fast-food chain McDonald’s to launch a special line of meals for fans in selected countries across the globe. In Indonesia, the BTS meal made its debut this week on Wednesday. And it was to buy this special meal that the BTS Army in Indonesia caused traffic snarls, endless queues, and massive crowds outside the McDonald’s store that led the authorities to shut down the store for a day.

Due to the pandemic, customers in Indonesia are not allowed to eat inside the restaurant and hence, fans decided to place numerous orders of BTS meal through food-delivery applications like Grabfood. This resulted in queues of Grabfood delivery agents outside several McDonald’s restaurants in Jakarta and other cities of the country. Numerous pictures on Twitter show how a mass gathering of delivery agents flooded the fast-food joint.

How Indonesia Army gets their BTS meal. Hire a Grabfood rider. pic.twitter.com/YzENtOyWUb— Ron (@ronckk) June 9, 2021

More than the menu of BTS Meal — which consists of a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous Fries, medium Coke and the Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces -Army is interested in receiving the special McDonald’s packaging and photocard which comes with it. For fans, this is just like essential BTS merchandise that they would love to have.

Nih antrian BTS MEAL pic.twitter.com/FUAe2QAVOC— JAKARTA KERAS (@jakartaakeras) June 9, 2021

According to a report by Indonesian news website Antara, police had to intervene after long queues at a number of McDonald’s outlets were observed, to prevent violations of health protocols. The report further mentioned that Jakarta Deputy Governor Ahmad Riza Patria stated that authorities had ordered McDonald’s outlets to shut down for 24 hours. The city had to shut down 32 McDonald’s outlets for a 24-hour period on Wednesday afternoon and were reopened on Thursday to serve customers.

IT’S SO PRETTYThey even spared another paper bag for us to keep Thankyou mcdonalds Indonesia@McDonalds @BTS_twt #BTSMeal pic.twitter.com/Md9jHHmTXf— Mich⁷ (@HerBibillyHills) June 9, 2021

The report also mentioned that Jakarta Police summoned the management staff of dozens of Indonesian McDonald’s outlets to question them in connection to the latest BTS meal that generated massive buying on Wednesday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here