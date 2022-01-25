BTS Member Jeon Jungkook Calls Chipotle 'Chicotle', Brand Changes Name on Twitter

Mexican food chain Chipotle has changed its name to Chicotle on Twitter after Jeon Jungkook of BTS referred to the brand by that name in a video. In the video released by Bangtan TV, the official YouTube channel of BTS, the Korean band is seen having lunch after the Crosswalk concert for The Late Late Show with James Corden. Various members of the boy band were seen tasting food from Chipotle. Jungkook examines a bowl and asks, “What is this? Chicotle?" Jung Hoseok soon joins him and they both relish their food. Jungkook then says in appreciation: “I love this. I want to eat this every day." Here is the video:

The brand seemed to have taken a cue from the video and changed their name to Chicotle. They also tweeted ‘gm tannies’ which has racked up 77,000 likes till now. The seven-member band is called ‘tannies’ by their fans lovingly. The comments section was flooded by ARMYs stanning the tweet and saying that the brand should have a branch in Korea.

gm tannies— Chicotle (@ChipotleTweets) January 23, 2022

“We see you."

We see you 👀https://t.co/iVUGiqqtME— BTS UK ARMY UNITE ⁷ (@BTSUKUNITE) January 23, 2022

“Jungkook is like my brother, at one point he was eating there almost everyday."

Jungkook is like my brother, at one point he was eating there almost everyday 😂https://t.co/Pt1jer2fKr— Ayla (@AmiDelete) January 23, 2022

“Do you know how many of us are already planning lunch/dinner with you today…"

Do you know how many of us are already planning lunch/dinner with you today 😂😅Granted, we may also add a little #BTS_Butter #BTS @BTS_twt on the side — AZ⁷ ∞ (@AZ34196241) January 23, 2022

“Ball is still in your court. Scored with the name change. Now brainstorm some more. So much you can do to take advantage of JK’s cute misnomer. Remember he’s the guy that got 20 MILLION ppl streaming an unannounced VLive mini concert from home while in pajamas. Midas touch."

Ball is still in your court. Scored with the name change. 👍 Now brainstorm some more. So much you can do to take advantage of JK's cute misnomer. Remember he's the guy that got 20 MILLION ppl streaming an unannounced VLive mini concert from home while in pajamas. Midas touch.— Julia Bellaflores (@JBellaflores) January 24, 2022

The brand took the game a notch higher and offered discount for BTS ARMY, the fans of the band.

“tomorrow?"

BTS, Bangtan Boys, is a South Korean boys band that was formed in 2010 and made their debut in 2013.

