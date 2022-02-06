BTS Member Jungkook Just Sang a Hindi Song, and Internet Cannot Keep Calm

In a viral video featuring a BTS member, Jungkook can be seen singing a Hindi song “Saari Raat" as Anshuman plays the keyboard. For those who are uninitiated, Anshuman Sharma is a well-known YouTuber, he is famous for his ‘How to make a song like…’ series. In the latest video shared by Sharma, he has made Jungkook sing in Hindi, “If Jungkook was a Bollywood singer? Got so many requests for this one! So here it is, finally made Jungkook of BTS sing in Hindi, hope ya’ll dig it!” Anshuman captioned the video. Sharma used some lines sung by Jungkook into the track he composed. According to India Today, for the video, Anushman took some snippets from Jungkook’sv V-live session from June 2021. The video has garnered over 116K with tons of reactions and comments.

Here is the video:

Recently, the Teletubbies were the newest addition to the long list of participants in BTS’ Super Tuna Challenge and ARMYs think it’s the ultimate crossover. BTS’ Jin’s song last year had been turned into a viral TikTok challenge that hasn’t let up till now. Made as an ode to his love for fishing, Jin revealed in December 2021 that he was kind of embarrassed by the challenge.

The senior-most member of BTS is seen imitating a flopping fish with the choreography. The singer had posted on a fan community app WeVerse saying, “No guys, don’t do a Super Tuna challenge that I didn’t even plan. No, I’m so embarrassed." He explained to his fans that he made the song for fun adding that, “If it becomes a bigger deal, the company might want to make a second verse." However, the Teletubbies version of the weird fish move is cute enough to not embarrass even Jin.

