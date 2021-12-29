BTS Members Jungkook and Jimin Gambol by the Sea in Bangtan Bomb Video

BTS members Jungkook and Jimin feature in the latest Bangtan Bomb video which came out on YouTube on Tuesday. The two artistes were seen posing for the Butter Concept photoshoot in the two-minute 48-second video. The video began with Jimin dressed in a white shirt and orange dungarees posing on the seashore with a donut-shaped floating tube. The 26-year-old singer, who had his hair dyed in bright red colour, was seen striking some poses as the pictures were taken.

The video showed Jimin running towards the waves and then coming back to the beach. Reacting to the sea waves reaching his feet Jimin said, “Wow, it’s freezing. This is fun." The singer then walked towards the water again with the floating tube tucked in his arm. Jimin posed for his individual shots by jumping into the water, running in a peculiarly hilarious manner and trying to jump inside the float. After his photo shoot was over, Jimin went to the cameraperson to check his pictures. Looking at his pictures, an amused Jimin said, “My bottom is like Crayon Shin-chan.” For those not familiar with the character, Crayon Shin-chan is a Japanese manga series created by Yoshito Usui. Adding to Jimin’s observation, one of the crew members could be heard saying, “Even from the back, you look cute." Jimin smiled and commented on his pictures, “I look so sentimental."

After Jimin’s photoshoot was over, it was Jungkook’s turn to strike a pose for his Butter Concept pictures. The 24-year-old singer wore a white linen shirt and a rust-orange pair of shorts for the photoshoot. With his hair dyed in hues of purple shade, Jungkook told the cameraperson, “It’s been a while since I’ve seen a clear ocean. I really wanted to come to the beach. The weather is not that cold as well. It’s super fantastic.”

Have you taken a look at the latest Bangtan Bomb video?

