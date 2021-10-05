BTS, Old Apps, Playboy: What the World Searched For When Social Media Was Down

On Monday, Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp faced an all-out breakdown for over six hours, leaving most of those who depend on social media stranded. Twitter started glitching at one point due to everybody flocking to the platform, with platforms like Pinterest, LinkedIn, iMessage, Snapchat, all trending at various junctures as people considered their alternatives. So, what did the world do for those gaping six hours with some of the most popular social media platforms gone? An analysis of Google Trends shows that globally, the search terms “facebook instagram whatsapp" together registered a spike from 9:06 PM on October 4, petering out only towards 4:34 AM on October 5. So, what was the world searching for during the social media outage? Among topics related to “facebook instagram whatsapp" during the outage, were terms like “breakdown", “software" and “software bug" and “downtime". Interestingly, the term “whistleblower" found a place among them. It refers to a ’60 Minutes’ interview with whistleblower Frances Haugen who claimed that Facebook repeatedly chooses profit over safety and promotes hate speech.

The search for website Downdetector also registered a spike roughly during the span of the global social media outage. Downdetector is an online platform that provides real-time data on website outages. Among related topics showing spike in search were, surprisingly, Playboy magazine and the geological “fault", two terms which seem completely unrelated to the then-ongoing outage. American television programme ’60 Minutes’ which aired the whistleblower interview also figured on the Google Trends list of related topics. Apart from them, people searched for “crash", “cyberattack", “server" and “Mark Zuckerberg". “Anonymous" was also among them; it is said to be a secret “hacktivist" group.

Twitter trends, on the other hand, showed people searching for BTS member Jimin consistently throughout the duration of the outage. MySpace, Snapchat, Gmail, Telegram, iMessage- all trended at one point or the other, revealing that people were on the lookout for alternatives anticipating that Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp might not recover.

The outage at Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger and other services related to Facebook occurred due to a problem with the company’s domain name system. Facebook claimed that the problem was due to a change in the configuration of its routers. “The underlying cause of this outage also impacted many of the internal tools and systems we use in our day-to-day operations, complicating our attempts to quickly diagnose and resolve the problem," it said in a blog post.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.