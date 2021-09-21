BTS Had a Special Message for ARMYs in their United Nations General Assembly Speech

In 2013, Bangtan Boys, a 7 member K-Pop boyband debuted with a single: No more dream. “I want a big house, big cars and big rings, but sasil-eun I don’t have any big dreams," member Suga rapped in the song. 8 years later, however, for Bangtan, or BTS as they’ve come to be known now, the dream is only getting bigger. BTS, who has addressed the United Nations General Assembly before the summit starts in 2021, had a powerful message to share with the world. This is not the first time BTS got to the UN - In 2018, the leader of Bangtan, Kim Namjoon of BTS or RM had delivered a speech in partnership with UNICEF. In 2020 too, BTS addressed the UN again virtually in 2020 with all the members speaking almost entirely in Korean. This year, they addressed the assembly in person, in Korean and via a translator. The difference this time was that they were presented differently this time. Their introduction came from South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who recently appointed BTS as the Special Presidential Envoy for Future Generations and Culture. “The next speakers to the podium are probably the artists most loved by people around the world," he said while introducing them. As BTS went live, over 1 lakh 60 thousand people tuned in to watch them.

BTS' speech talked about the pandemic, 'the Covid generation,' the struggles of today's youth and why we need to think of a sustainable future to beat climate change, harping on the fact that "The future is unexplored territory and we will spend our times in it more than anyone." J-Hope also stressed on the importance of vaccines, mentioning that all seven members were vaccinated against Covid-19, and also urged their fanbase, ARMY to get vaccinated. BTS also focused in how their generation felt lost last year during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic when graduations and other important events were cancelled. But they sent a message of encouragement to all people around the world. "Instead of the lost generation, a more appropriate name would be the 'welcome' generation because instead of fearing change, this generation says "welcome" and keeps pushing ahead", explained Suga. "I hope we just don't consider the future as grim darkness. We have people concerned for the world and searching for answers. There are still many pages left in the story about us and I feel like we shouldn't talk like the ending has already been written", said Junkook. They challenged the thought of their generation being "the covid lost generation" saying that it was "a stretch". But the most hopeful note came at the end of the speech, when J-Hope described the vaccine as a "ticket to meeting fans," and V closed the speech on a promise that "We think the day we can meet again face to face is not far away."

BTS also performed a special version of their song ‘Permission to Dance’ at the UN.

"If we believe in possibilities and hope – even when the unexpected happens – we will not lose our way, but discover new ones."Ahead of #UNGA General Debate, @BTS_twt were at UNHQ with a special performance & message of support for the #GlobalGoals. https://t.co/zn7vVonyg3 pic.twitter.com/SXW3N7aKHf — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2021

"We thought the world has stopped, but it continues to move forward. Every choice we make is the beginning of change." — @BTS_twt came to UNHQ to support action for the #GlobalGoals & a better world for everyone. Watch their special musical performance and get inspired. pic.twitter.com/ZQG4pDA61V — United Nations (@UN) September 20, 2021

Following BTS’ speech, ARMY shared how proud they were of their idols for coming so far.

After today, our boys proved again that winning on Western awards is not even relevant anymore. No rigged award-giving body can equate @BTS_twt’s worth after seeing how the leaders of the world elbow-bumped and looked at them w/ warmth and joy in their eyes.#UNGA #BTSatUNGA pic.twitter.com/8vNDGmDjnq— Gian⁷🐙💜 (@giantherockstar) September 20, 2021

So proud of them in New York at the #UNGA They delivered a great hopeful message to us. Hobi confirmed all 7 of them are vaccinated and so am I! #BTSatUNGA #ARMYvaccinatedtoo @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/VdnQpxJDLP — PupGi⁷ ⟭⟬ 🧈 💜 ∞ (@pup_gi) September 20, 2021

Seokjin went from practicing their hotdog orders to practicing his speech at the #UNGA pic.twitter.com/QR5T5Vf9u6— reese⁷ (@abyssyoonjin) September 21, 2021

Their first ever MV, No More Dream on YouTube also was riddled with comments on how far BTS has come since 2013 - and how they’ve become the ambassadors to help bring change, no longer just being K-Pop idols.

Bangtan’s contribution to the world has not been only music and social change, but also the economy. K-pop sensation BTS’s US-chart-topping single “Dynamite" could generate more than $1.4 billion for the South Korean economy and thousands of new jobs in the country, a government study claimed in September 2020. The group cemented their prominence in the world’s biggest music market that month when the all-English track debuted at number one in the Billboard Hot 100. The feat had previously eluded rapper Psy, whose Gangnam Style was a global megahit but peaked at number two in the US for seven weeks in the fall of 2012. The study by South Korea’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and a government tourism institute projected that the track would generate 1.7 trillion won ($1.43 billion) of economic activity and nearly 8,000 new jobs. As well as direct sales of more than 400 billion won, it would lead to nearly 600 billion won of cosmetics sales and almost 180 billion won in food and drinks, the study found. The estimates were drawn from analysing the sales of the BTS’s label Big Hit Entertainment, along with statistics from South Korea’s Customs, the central Bank of Korea and Google Trends data. It excluded foreign tourism in the face of tight travel restrictions imposed by Seoul over the coronavirus pandemic. In June 2020, a Harvard Business school study had found that BTS accounted for an estimated $4.65 billion of South Korea’s GDP. The estimate is now at $4.9 billion which is more than the contribution of South Korea’s national airline Korean Air.

