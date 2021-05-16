‘BTS Photo’ of Iconic Bullet-dodging Scene from Matrix Has Left Twitter Very Confused

The Matrix, released in 1999, is revered as one of the classics sci-fi action films. Set in the late 21st century, it depicts a dystopian future in which the world, as perceived by humans, is actually a simulated reality called “The Matrix” created by artificial intelligence, referred to in films as The Machines. The film filled with special effects, inventive plot and dialogues is a cult classic and considered way ahead of its time as filmmakers still struggle to decode and recreate its action scenes using advanced special effects.

On May 11, a Twitter handle named ‘Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Shitposts’ gave its followers a sneak peek of behind the scenes of one of the most iconic action scenes of the sci-fi film. The Twitter handle, with more than 93,000 followers, showed how the infamous scene in which Keanu Reeves bent back all the way to dodge bullets was shot.

The Matrix (1999) pic.twitter.com/OTnnp6iZ1D— Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Shitposts (@behind_pics) May 10, 2021

This Tuesday, it posted a picture titled The Matrix (1999)showing how one of the most renowned scenes of the film was carried out during production using a green screen. In the picture, two actors dressed in all black, are supported by a plank and two men are covered in green cloth to be edited out later.

The picture racked up almost 2,50,000 likes, 25,000 retweets and thousands of comments from fans who were blown away by the deconstruction. A disappointed fan wrote if he learned how to bend that far back for nothing, while many seemed fascinated to know how the scene was executed.

So you’re telling me I learned how to bend that far back for nothing— ☎️ Moiira (comms open) (@MoiiraIsCool) May 10, 2021

You mean they didn’t do it themselves? pic.twitter.com/oKWqi2U3pB— Tingle Leeder (@ClawAceCrash) May 12, 2021

You’ve ruined everything!!!! — Andrew Robinson (@1275CE) May 12, 2021

What, you mean Keanu can’t….you know…do that?— Nick O’Donnell (@gnickodonnell) May 12, 2021

Surprisingly, several netizens pointed out that the actor in the picture wasn’t Reeves and it was from a music video named 1999 by Charli XCX and Troye Sivan.

Yeah that’s not the matrix my guy, that’s clearly not even the actors— Jamie O’Rourke (@Jamie_ORourke) May 12, 2021

y’all it’s not actually the matrix pic.twitter.com/Oiv3HbzGsO— Jean ♫ sometimes ia because of school dont unfᴮᴸᴹ (@mrmidnite15) May 12, 2021

Watch the music video here:

As it turned out, the still was from the 1999 music video, released in 2018, featuring the two singers recreating some of the infamous scenes from 90s era music and films.

Were you too fooled into thinking it was a still from The Matrix?

