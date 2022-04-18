'BTS Saved me': ARMY's Poster at PTD Concert Hits Twitter Right in the Feels

BTS ended their Permission to Dance concert in Las Vegas yesterday and the show was full of emotional moments, with a “We are bulletproof" message from the K-pop band leader RM, that has got fans waiting for a “comeback". BTS played four nights at the Allegiant Stadium, spread over two weeks, as part of the Permission to Dance on Stage in las Vegas schedule. Additionally, the in-person live broadcast event ‘LIVE PLAY in LAS VEGAS’ was held at MGM Grand Garden Arena on all four days. The concert was also streamed online for the global audience on the last day of the tour. ARMYs are known for their ability to move mountains when it comes to fan projects. They feel an exceptional emotional connect with the band and the same was visible once again in one of the fans’ posters at the day 4 PTD concert. Echoing the general ARMY sentiment, the posters simply read, in block letters: “BTS saved me".

“bts saved me” and “rm best leader” getting the loudest cheers of the night for signs feels so right— ⁷ ᴰ² (@kosmicyoon) April 17, 2022

"bts saved me" and its the loudest screams across the stadium— fawzul⁷ (@agustranda) April 17, 2022

the variety of posters today- -"BTS SAVED ME"- "FANS OF SELF MADE ARTISTS BTS"-"JK, ARE YOU SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER"-"YOONGI MARRY ME"-"BANG PD MARRY ME" ?!@$-NAMJOON WE WILL EAT *RAMEN* WITH YOU" pic.twitter.com/gVzGLoCq5T — naz⁷|22.06.10 (@shy_taegi) April 17, 2022

“BTS SAVED ME” banner was shown on the screen right after my country’s flag was shown. That gave me goosebumps, and the scream was the loudest bc BTS did it to most of us. #BTS #BTSARMY #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV #PTD_ON_STAGE_LV_DAY4 pic.twitter.com/qJgtYEz0Xr— ✨⁷ (@chikoritadamoon) April 17, 2022

the “BTS SAVED ME” sign resonated with me SO MUCH :(( the tannies have no idea how many lives they’ve saved AND brought back from the edge because of their songs, lyrics, their pure and kind hearts and with them just being themselves … they have NO CLUE what they’ve done for us.— suk ✘⁷ (@namverse) April 17, 2022

The seven members of the band kept mentioning all through the two-hour run that this was their last performance in the city, but it sure turned out to be an unforgettable one for ARMYs, not least due to the wholesome Taekook moments or J-Hope praising Jin.

