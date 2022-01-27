BTS' Super Tuna Challenge Got Teletubbies Grooving and ARMYs Need Jin to See it

The Teletubbies are the newest addition to the long list of participants in BTS’ Super Tuna Challenge and ARMYs think it’s the ultimate crossover. BTS’ Jin’s song last year had been turned into a viral TikTok challenge that hasn’t let up till now. Made as an ode to his love for fishing, Jin revealed in December 2021 that he was kind of embarrassed by the challenge. The senior-most member of BTS is seen imitating a flopping fish with the choreography. The singer had posted on a fan community app WeVerse saying, “No guys, don’t do a Super Tuna challenge that I didn’t even plan. No, I’m so embarrassed." He explained to his fans that he made the song for fun adding that, “If it becomes a bigger deal, the company might want to make a second verse." However, the Teletubbies version of the weird fish move is cute enough to not embarrass even Jin.

“Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po thought the #SuperTunaChallenge was smooth like butter and had to give it a try themselves," the Teletubbies account wrote on Twitter. ARMYs on Twitter went as far as to say that they had manifested this.

Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa, and Po thought the #SuperTunaChallenge was smooth like butter and had to give it a try themselves 🐟#SuperTuna_Jin @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/g8sCvdFEAv— Teletubbies (@TeletubbiesHQ) January 26, 2022

I was literally manifesting for this🤭💜https://t.co/7O31VXsFPN— yenney⁷🌙 | on limit (@nirvana13x) January 26, 2022

While you’re at it, also check out this wholesome thread of BTS members imagined as Teletubbies.

time to bring back this thread i guess🌈 https://t.co/SVr37PmoUF— kajsa⁷ (@yoonkooklesbian) January 26, 2022

An ARMY wrote on Twitter, “never thought we would witness the teletubbies doing the #SuperTuna_Jin #BTSJIN #Supertuna dance challenge lmfaoo legends supporting legends."

never thought we would witness the teletubbies doing the #SuperTuna_Jin #BTSJIN #Supertuna dance challenge lmfaoo legends supporting legends 🐟armys, also watch the video on tiktok, interact with it so it goes viral there:https://t.co/gc82TFuei4 — mae⁷ (@buttercraze) January 26, 2022

Dear sorry to tell you the red one the youngest is PO 😭— Maria Seokjin 🐟 (@KsjTonasamar27) January 26, 2022

Are you kidding? Dont tell him! We will get another time out!— Eve Steward⁷ (@XiaoBambi) January 26, 2022

Super Tuna is a trot song, a Korean music genre popular during the 50s to 80s. Known to be one of the oldest forms of Korean pop music, trot is known for its use of repetitive rhythm and vocal inflections. When Super Tuna was posted on BTS’ YouTube channel, it had trended at the top spot for two days in a row. Kim Seok-jin aka Jin of the iconic K-pop group had released the energetic track on his 29th birthday on December 4 last year. With it, there was the unique floppy fish moves choreography performed by Jin and two back-up dancers, which was where the Super Tuna saga had begun.

