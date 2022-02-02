'BTS Wordle' is Here in New Twist to Free Online Game and ARMYs are Hooked

A BTS-themed Wordle game is here to soothe Twitterati’s concern after the word game was recently acquired by New York Times. Yesterday, when “Wordle-BTS X" began to trend on Twitter, ARMYs were understandably confused about what it meant. A Twitter account called ‘BTS Charts’ with about 2.2 million followers came up with the game, if multiple ARMYs thanking them for the game is anything to go by. It seems to have no association with Josh Wardle’s original game. The @btschartdata account is understood to be quite a crucial part of the BTS fandom, with its regular chart updates, listening parties and more. So how does the BTS Wordle work? Much the same as the original game. There’s a word consisting of five letters that you have to guess and you have 6 shots at getting it right. After each guess, the colour of the tiles containing the letters will change to indicate how close you were.

With BTS Wordle, after you have got all the letters correct, the tiles change colour to purple, which is ARMYs’ signature colour. The major departure from the original Wordle, of course, is the fact that here all the words you guess have something or the other to do with BTS. Like the original, there is only one BTS Wordle per day and yes, there are spoilers to be skirted around on Twitter here as well.

Check out here how ARMYs have been faring at the game. For some reason, most ARMYs keep wanting to guess “Jimin" as the word, but so far, it hasn’t worked out. Many of them have even been arguing that the BTS version is harder to do than the original.

I know this has been trending along side Wordle-BTS but I just realized….not the trend calling out ppl failing to guess the BTS Wordle of the day… hence the X… LOL!💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/doPwOE6GhM— AHedgie⁷ '너의 평범함은 되려 나의 특별함' - People (@CrzdNem) February 2, 2022

bruh that bts wordle just annoyed me bc why did i forget the name of every single bts song the second i started— ♥︎ ꕤ (@littleaeong) February 1, 2022

oh btschartdata is a GENIUS because bts and wordle???? LETS GO pic.twitter.com/gfVmFaqYvF— fawzul⁷ (@agustranda) February 1, 2022

bts wordle and everyone’s first guess being J-I-M-I-N . oh the purple braincells in our heads rn— sobok sobok (@pjmvelvets) February 1, 2022

Playing the BTS Wordle and of course this would be the first thing that pops into my head pic.twitter.com/iLvHoWefhD— Sam⁷ (@MrSammyCam) February 1, 2022

The BTS Wordle is bringing some good cheer after the Wordle fandom was upset by the announcement of The New York Times buying the game from creator Josh Wardle. the Times reported that the game is only going to remain free initially. The creator of Wordle, Josh Wardle, took to Twitter to announce the news. He assured fans in his statement that the game is still going to remain free. His note reads, “When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved." Twitter users, while they were happy for Wardle’s raging success, were not so sure about the game’s future. They were worried that even if Wordle manages to remain free, it would still be messed up one way or another.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Union Budget 2022 updates here.