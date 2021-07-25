BTS's 'Permission to Dance' Challenge Has Everyone 'Got Going'

Needless to say, the current times are being defined by BTS, a Korean band that has taken the world by their music. Having busted music charts worldwide, now the K-pop boy band has taken over the internet with their ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge.

Released on July 9, the peppy song has been viewed more than 190 million times and made it to YouTube’s All-Time Top 24 Hour Music Debuts. The music video of the song shows BTS dancing with people in an open deserted space. People joining from different places, messages of ‘Welcome Back’ and people removing their masks give away that the song attempts to cheer up a pandemic-ridden world and tries to remind us to remain hopeful for what lies ahead. On July 19, YouTube and BTS announced a ‘Permission to Dance’ challenge inviting people all over the world to dance along with them. They also released a YouTube Short, in which they could be seen dancing while the background keeps changing to photos and videos from all over the world.

After getting BTS’s permission to dance, people all over the world are dancing to their lively track. From people fusing the music with Indian dance to dancers mimicking them, the craze has not left even cats and puppets untouched.

In one of the Shorts, an Indian duo can be seen dancing to the music in an attire similar to what is worn in a Janmashtami dance playing Radha and Krishna.

Another Short showed a dance cover to the music by a Japanese dance group. With hairstyles and dresses similar to BTS, you can mistake them for BTS themselves.

Mix two spoons of Indian classical steps in a full glass of BTS music, and the music will give you a new taste.

Turn up the music and empty the dance floor, Kitty is here.

Mask or no mask, you don’t need permission to dance.

Senior citizens too cannot keep themselves from joining the challenge

A puppet elephant and a puppet owl are dancing too.

A nurse dances in a hospital with the permission of her patient

The Shorts most liked by BTS will feature in a compilation video by the band. So what are you thinking? Get ready and play the music, you do not need permission to dance!

