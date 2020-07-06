Bubonic Plague Case Reported in China and the Internet Asks 'What Next, 2020?'

Bubonic plague, a bacterial disease that is spread by fleas living on wild rodents such as marmots, has been flagged in a northern Chinese city, after a suspected case was reported on Saturday.

Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People's Daily Online reported.

The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020.

"At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should improve its self-protection awareness and ability, and report abnormal health conditions promptly, the local health authority said.

A year where the world is already grappling with ongoing coronavirus pandemic, along with frequent earthquakes, locust attacks, and cyclones back in India, Twitterati expressed their concerns over the news. Many of them tried to comfort themselves through memes.

Reacting to the news, business magnate Anand Mahindra took to the microblogging site and wrote: "No! I beg for mercy. I can’t cope with any more such news...".

No! I beg for mercy. I can’t cope with any more such news... https://t.co/3CtrIrAVII — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 5, 2020

#bubonicplague is alerted and life is going to be like this again. pic.twitter.com/O4n5qyw59E — lokesh (@__lokesh) July 6, 2020

#bubonicplague one of the most devastating pandemics in human history shows up again in china because of 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/HW2npSFKS5 — Al-ghamdi Nawal (@Nawalll11) July 6, 2020

So I woke up this morning worrying about when my uni would announce our exams and how they'd conduct them since the outside world is a fantasy and then I find out about #bubonicplague in #China pic.twitter.com/L37d1o4VLa — Hari Chandana (@th3cynicalpanda) July 6, 2020

On July 1, state-run Xinhua news agency said that two suspected cases of bubonic plague reported in Khovd province in western Mongolia have been confirmed by lab test results.

The confirmed cases are a 27-year-old resident and his 17-year-old brother, who are being treated at two separate hospitals in their province, it quoted a health official as saying.

The brothers ate marmot meat, the health official said, warning people not to eat marmot meat.



A total of 146 people who had contact with them have been isolated and treated at local hospitals, according to Narangerel.