Buddhist Monk Chops off His Head with Guillotine for 'Good Luck in Afterlife' in Thailand

A Buddhist monk chopped off his own head using a guillotine as an offering to Buddha in the hope for ‘good luck’ in northeastern Thailand. According to a DailyMail report, the monk believed that making such an offering to the Buddha would bring him good luck in the afterlife – a belief known in Buddhism as ‘making merit’.

The 69-year-old identified as Thammakorn Wangpreecha was planning the unusual ritual sacrifice for more than five years. He followed through with the extreme religious offering and was found dead alongside his severed head at the Wat Phu Hin temple in Nong Bua Lamphu province on Thursday, April 15, the report further cited.

Wangpreecha’s severed body was found by his nephew Booncherd Boonrod. He also found a slab of marble that had been inscribed with his uncle’s plans. Boonrod further said that his uncle in a letter stated that severing his head off was his way of “praising Buddha” and that he had been planning this bizarre event for five years now. Boonrod also said that his uncle’s wish was to “offer his head and his soul” so that the Buddha could “help him reincarnate,” as a higher spiritual being in the next life.

The report further mentioned that the monk used an improvised guillotine next to a Buddhist God statue so that the religious deity would emerge to be holding his head after it had been severed from his body. The report further mentioned that the now deceased monk had served the temple for 11 years and has previously informed the other priests that he would be leaving the monkhood but did not mention the guillotine.

Following the monk’s death, police took his body from the temple to the hospital for forensics to perform their post-mortem examination and record the cause of death. After the authorities returned his body for funeral rites, more than 300 local residents arrived at the temple to prepare the monk’s body for the final rites.

The monk’s body was laid inside a coffin while his head was placed in a jar before his followers and family members carried his remains to the forest where it was burned. However, despite some followers praising the monk, the country’s National Office of Buddhism urged local governments to help them spread awareness that such practices are not encouraged in the region.

