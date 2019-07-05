Budget 2019 Invokes Mahatma Gandhi with 'Gandhipedia', Netizens Remain in Doubt

Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
»
2-min read

Budget 2019 Invokes Mahatma Gandhi with 'Gandhipedia', Netizens Remain in Doubt

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government was working on a "Gandhipedia", a repository of information about the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi.

News18.com

Updated:July 5, 2019, 1:42 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Budget 2019 Invokes Mahatma Gandhi with 'Gandhipedia', Netizens Remain in Doubt
Image courtesy: News18
Loading...

In its second Union budget, the Narendra Modi-led government seems to have left no stones unturned in wooing the people of India, be it the call for women empowerment through "Nari tu Narayani" or the promise to elevate India out of its water crisis by 2024 under "Har Ghar Pani". While these promises were somewhat within the ambit o expectations, many were bowled over by an unexpected addition to the Budget 2019: Gandhipedia.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government was working on a "Gandhipedia", a repository of information about the life and works of Mahatma Gandhi. The repository would be accessible to all and will serve the purpose of educating and sensitising the youth about Gandhi.

Sitharam further added that by Oct 2, the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, that by Oct 2, 2020, every city will be ODF (Open-defecation free).

The minister also said that a "Swachchata Kendra" will be built at Raj Ghat.

The announcements seem to come as part of the BJP's Mahatma Gandhi outreach, which had already been in the works ever since the 2018 Budget allocated Rs 150 cr to celebrate Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary year. Just on Thursday, BJP president Amit Shah said in Ahmedabad that party workers would take out 'padyatras' across the country to spread the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of the Father of the Nation.

Shah, also the Union home minister, said an official announcement about the initiative will be made by the party in coming days.

The effort to push for a symbolic connection to Gandhi was not missed by netizens, many of whom referred to it as "appropriation" of Gandhi by the saffron party.

One of the strongest criticisms came from Congress Party's Karnataka unit's Twitter handle which called the move hypocritic in light of BJP's Madhya Pradesh MP Pragya Thakur's comments against Gandhi.

This is not the first time that "Gandhipedia" has been mentioned by the BJP government. In fact, the portal was announced back in September last year prior to the beginning of the two-years-long birthday celebrations on Gandhi's 150 birth year.

Recently, BJP's newly elected Bhopal MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur drew national ire after she tagged Gandhi an "antinational" and and lauded his assassin Nathuram Godse. The comment, coming as it did during the Model Code of Conduct prior to the polls, earned Pragya a "maun vrat" and she was even reprimanded by PM Modi himself.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram