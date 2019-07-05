Budget2019: These Memes Perfectly Describe the Condition of Ordinary Indians Today

Barely a few minutes into the Budget 2019 speech, Nirmala Sitharaman's first as the Finance Minister, and Twitter has already started exploding with memes and jokes.

Sitharaman began her speech by recognizing the massive turnout in the Lok Sabha elections, saying it is reflective of a ‘new India’ which wants national security and economic growth to remain in focus. Announcing that India is on course to becoming a $3 trillion economy this year, Sitharaman said $1 trillion was added in the last five years.

As the Fin Min delved deeper into economic issues and explaining parts of the Budget, a nonplussed Internet turned to familiar comforts - memes.

Some warned against fake "experts" while others wished the speech were simpler and more to-the-point.

And some memes got way to dark way too quickly.

Others continued to lampoon the red cloth folder used by Sitharaman as gave the brown Budget briefcase a boot for her maiden FM speech.

Meanwhile, thefinance minister has proposed public private partnership to raise Rs 50 lakh crore for the Railways till 2030. In an important move, Sitharaman has proposed to allow social enterprises to be listed on stock exchange under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).