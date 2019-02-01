LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • Sensex up after budget announcement
  • No TDS on bank, post office interest up to Rs 40,000
  • 12 cr farmers to get Rs 500/month directly in bank accounts
  • 26 weeks of maternity leave
  • Rs 76,800 crore allocated for welfare of SCs/STs
  • TDS threshold on rental income raised from Rs 1.8 lakh to 2.4 lakh
  • Income tax will be levied on second self-occupied house
  • India to become $5 trillion ecomony in 5 yrs
  • Allocation to North East region increased by 21% to Rs 58,166 cr
  • 1 lakh digital villages to be created in next five years
  • Mobile consumption data has risen by 50 times
  • No change in direct tax slabs
  • 27 km of highways built each day
  • Defence budget increases to Rs 3 lakh crore
  • Rs 19,000 cr for construction of rural roads
  • Gratuity limit increased from 10 lakh to 30 lakh rupees
  • Monthly pension of Rs 3000 for workers of unorganised sector
  • Rs 3 lakh cr recovered from corporate loan defaulters: FM
  • Rashtriya Kamdhenu Ayog for welfare of cows
  • 12 cr farmers to be benefited of minimum income support
  • Rs 6000 per year for farmers who own 2 hectares or less
  • India attracted $239 billion in FDI in last five years
  • Rs 60,000 crore allocated for MGNREGA
  • Contained inflation and restored fiscal balance: FM
  • Rupee slips by 9 paise to 71.17 against dollar
  • Current account deficit is likely to be 2.5%
  • 2018-19 revised fiscal deficit target at 3.4%
  • 5.4 lakh villages declared as open defecation-free
  • Rs 19,000 cr for rural roads under Gram Sadak Yojana
Was the Josh High as Piyush Goyal Presented Budget 2019? Anand Mahindra Has No Doubt

Not just Mahindra but many on Twitter hailed Goyal for presenting the crucial, pre-poll interim budget. Many also noted that this was the first time that a Chartered Accountant presented the Budget.

News18.com

Updated:February 1, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Was the Josh High as Piyush Goyal Presented Budget 2019? Anand Mahindra Has No Doubt
Not just Mahindra but many on Twitter hailed Goyal for presenting the crucial, pre-poll interim budget. Many also noted that this was the first time that a Chartered Accountant presented the Budget.
Finance Minister Piyush Goyal ensured the 'josh' was high on Friday as he announced the Modi government's interim budget, the last financial plan they present before the country goes to the polls in May.

Announcing the budget for middle and salaried classes, Goyal proposed increasing the limit of tax exemption for individual taxpayers from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. As the session concluded, many hailed Goyal, who was given additional charge of the Finance ministy in May 2018 due to an ailing Arun Jailtley, for doing a good job.

One of the first to congratulate the FM was executive chairsperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote that there was no doublt about Goyal's 'josh' while presenting the budget.

The 'josh' reference is an allusion to the recently released Bollywood film 'Uri' starring actor Vicky Kaushal. Goyal himself referred to the film twice durin the speech and many others inclduing PM Narenra Modi have referenced the particluar line fron the film in the recent past.

And now, Mahindra has added his own tune to the line.




In fact, not just Mahindra but many on Twitter hailed Goyal for presenting the crucial, pre-poll interim budget. Many also noted that this was the first time that a Chartered Accountant presented the Budget.













Nine days ahead of the interim Budget, Goyal who is also the Railway minister, was given the additional charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries on Wednesday, 23 January in view of the indisposition of Arun Jaitley, who has undergone surgery and advised a two-week rest.

Among the major sops, Goyal proposed to raise the standard deduction to Rs 50,000. The gratuity limit has also been increased to Rs 30 lakh.

The move to provide Rs 6000 per annum direct cash transfers to farmers months before general elections, is likely to benefit 12 crore farmers.

Rs 60,000 crore has also been set aside for MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme, with Piyush Goyal adding that the allocation can be increased further.

The Finance Minister says a national cow commission for the welfare of cows would also be set up.

