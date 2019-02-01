Was the Josh High as Piyush Goyal Presented Budget 2019? Anand Mahindra Has No Doubt

Before any discussion on the numbers around the budget, it’s clear that if anyone were to ask ‘How high was Piyush Goyal’s Josh?’ the answer would not be in doubt... — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 1, 2019

CAs are proud that for the first time ever our fellow professional and from our city presented budget and that too with lot of Josh!

All the more credible as he was given this duty just a few days back.

Big Thumup — Kataria Naresh (@NareshKataria14) February 1, 2019

Loved it when he said about Electric vehicles! Heartening for Mahindra aficionados!! — Srinivasan Bala (@srini_bala) February 1, 2019

This is what Piyush Goyal did to the opposition with #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/NUSWHViIj4 — 🇷ohit jain🇮🇳 (@RohitJain700) February 1, 2019

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal ensured the 'josh' was high on Friday as he announced the Modi government's interim budget, the last financial plan they present before the country goes to the polls in May.Announcing the budget for middle and salaried classes, Goyal proposed increasing the limit of tax exemption for individual taxpayers from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. As the session concluded, many hailed Goyal, who was given additional charge of the Finance ministy in May 2018 due to an ailing Arun Jailtley, for doing a good job.One of the first to congratulate the FM was executive chairsperson of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra. Taking to Twitter, Mahindra wrote that there was no doublt about Goyal's 'josh' while presenting the budget.The 'josh' reference is an allusion to the recently released Bollywood film 'Uri' starring actor Vicky Kaushal. Goyal himself referred to the film twice durin the speech and many others inclduing PM Narenra Modi have referenced the particluar line fron the film in the recent past.And now, Mahindra has added his own tune to the line.In fact, not just Mahindra but many on Twitter hailed Goyal for presenting the crucial, pre-poll interim budget. Many also noted that this was the first time that a Chartered Accountant presented the Budget.Nine days ahead of the interim Budget, Goyal who is also the Railway minister, was given the additional charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries on Wednesday, 23 January in view of the indisposition of Arun Jaitley, who has undergone surgery and advised a two-week rest.Among the major sops, Goyal proposed to raise the standard deduction to Rs 50,000. The gratuity limit has also been increased to Rs 30 lakh.The move to provide Rs 6000 per annum direct cash transfers to farmers months before general elections, is likely to benefit 12 crore farmers.Rs 60,000 crore has also been set aside for MGNREGA, the rural employment scheme, with Piyush Goyal adding that the allocation can be increased further.The Finance Minister says a national cow commission for the welfare of cows would also be set up.