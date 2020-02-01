Hilarious Desi Memes You Need to See to Calm Those Nerves Ahead of Budget 2020

It's the day Indians have been eagerly waiting for. It's B-Day.

The Narendra Modi government will present the Union Budget on Saturday (February 1). To be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her second budget, Indian citizens will be glued to television sets and social media to hear how they will be spending their money for the next year.

With the annual economic growth slowing to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013, owing to weakening demand and private investment - the aam janta will be more involved than ever.

But fret not because there's some respite for you all nervously waiting for FM Sitharaman to read out the Budget 2020.

We have compiled humorous tweets and quirky takes from the previous year's budget just to ease those nerves.

Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR — Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019

Expectations of Middle Class from starting to end of #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Si1ud3MYm8 — Aparna 🌼 (@AppeFizzz) July 5, 2019

Middle class looking for some benefits in budget.Govt: #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/lVejNqJzry — Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019

Middle class looking for benefits for them in the budget. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/8hsi3BYHhU — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 5, 2019

Middle class: is baar to hamare liye #Budget2019 mai koi toh achi scheme hogiGovt: pic.twitter.com/FZp6GQ7948 — Lolwa (@Mr_LoLwa) July 5, 2019

Half of budget has been declared, still there is no announcement on subsidy for annual subscription of Netflix, Prime and Hotstar. Is this the india we want to live in ? #Budget2019 — Shivaay 🐦🇮🇳🌈 (@thewordsofshiva) July 5, 2019

