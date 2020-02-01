Hilarious Desi Memes You Need to See to Calm Those Nerves Ahead of Budget 2020
We have compiled humorous tweets and quirky takes from the previous year's budget just to ease those nerves.
(File image) India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrives to present the 2019 budget in Parliament, New Delhi, July 5, 2019. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi.
It's the day Indians have been eagerly waiting for. It's B-Day.
The Narendra Modi government will present the Union Budget on Saturday (February 1). To be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, her second budget, Indian citizens will be glued to television sets and social media to hear how they will be spending their money for the next year.
With the annual economic growth slowing to 4.5 per cent in the July-September quarter, the weakest pace since 2013, owing to weakening demand and private investment - the aam janta will be more involved than ever.
But fret not because there's some respite for you all nervously waiting for FM Sitharaman to read out the Budget 2020.
We have compiled humorous tweets and quirky takes from the previous year's budget just to ease those nerves.
Middle class is waiting for the benefits for them in the budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/sdrOJBjFVR— Subham (@subhsays) July 5, 2019
Expectations of Middle Class from starting to end of #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Si1ud3MYm8— Aparna 🌼 (@AppeFizzz) July 5, 2019
middle class while listening #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/OgQTDu2ULm— Ankit Sadariya 🇮🇳 (@Er_ASP) July 5, 2019
Every Layman during the #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/B3OuWnQnTH— MastAadmi (@EkMastAadmi) July 5, 2019
Me during every budget.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/Er5h9fhs9B— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) July 5, 2019
Middle class looking for some benefits in budget.Govt: #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/lVejNqJzry— Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019
Middle class looking for benefits for them in the budget. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/8hsi3BYHhU— Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 5, 2019
*Income below 5lakhs , No tax*#BudgetForNewIndia #Budget pic.twitter.com/Kn5wqsuW72— Tweetera🐦 (@DoctorrSays) July 5, 2019
Middle class: is baar to hamare liye #Budget2019 mai koi toh achi scheme hogiGovt: pic.twitter.com/FZp6GQ7948— Lolwa (@Mr_LoLwa) July 5, 2019
Middle Class after the Budget :#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/MwZNLecw5k— Punarvasu (@punarvasuv) July 5, 2019
Half of budget has been declared, still there is no announcement on subsidy for annual subscription of Netflix, Prime and Hotstar. Is this the india we want to live in ? #Budget2019— Shivaay 🐦🇮🇳🌈 (@thewordsofshiva) July 5, 2019
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arshad Warsi Slammed for Sharing 'Racist' Meme on Coronavirus Outbreak
- How Mumbai Police is Making Signals 'Punish' Drivers for Constantly Honking at Red Lights
- Thappad Trailer Brings Explosive Collaboration Between Taapsee Pannu and Anubhav Sinha
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- Facebook Takes Down Profile of Jamia Shooter Who Fired at Students During Anti-CAA Protests