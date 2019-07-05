Budget Buzz Latest: Best Jokes, Memes, Tweets and More

The cloth folder is meant to symbolise a ledger or bahi-khata and the office of the Fin Min said it is closer to Indian tradition than the briefcase, which was a mark of "slavery".
Event Highlights
If these heavy words are giving you a headache this Friday, fear not as we bring you 'Budget Buzz' in which we try to bring you the lighter side of Budget 2019. Humorous stories from the streets of India, budget trivia, funny, real-time reactions of young and old Indians on social media and much more, it's all here on Budget Buzz!
Sitharaman's maiden Budget may give relief to the common man by raising personal income tax exemption for certain categories while at the same time, upping spending on agriculture, healthcare and social sectors.
Nirmala Sitharaman is the first full-time woman Finance Minister of India. Earlier Indira Gandhi had held Finance as an additional portfolio briefly. #BudgetWithNews18 #BudgetTrivia pic.twitter.com/tfjzuP6f3W— News18 (@CNNnews18) July 5, 2019
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seems to have broken from tradition on her maiden budget. On Friday, she spotted holding a red parcel-like bag with a keyhole on the emblem instead of the usual brown Budget suitcase. Papers will be presented at 11 am.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur, Finance Secretary S C Garg, Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian and other officials outside Finance Ministry. #Budget2019 to be presented at 11 am in Lok Sabha today pic.twitter.com/oCyrMSNg7N— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2019
Would levying 'inheritance tax' be a good idea in India? Netizens divided.
#India's so-called 'Right' wants Inheritance Tax back to screw children of parents who toiled, paid taxes, took no help from Govt, and saved to ensure their children had a better life than them. Our Socialist 'Right' would make Picketty proud. #Budget— Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) July 4, 2019
Inheritance Tax is a
Looks like people's expectations with Budget 2019 are really high.
The Concept Is Real, The Budget's Is Beyond Reach, SPACE FORCE! pic.twitter.com/dJEuhWVu6b— Ruben (@RubenAChavez1) July 4, 2019
The Economic Survey 2018-19 was released on Thursday and made several suggestions on reducing tax evasion. The document listed out methods such as linking religion to tax evasion, rewarding top taxpayers by naming roads, building and trains after them, and expediting boarding privileges at airports, fast-lane privileges on roads and toll booths, special “diplomatic” type lanes at immigration, among others. Several people have reacted with laughs to the previously unheard of suggestions.
The Economic Survey is big on "behaviour change"— Suvojit (@suvojitc) July 4, 2019
Budget Buzz | Image credit: Reuters
-
04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup WI vs AFG 311/650.0 overs 288/1050.0 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
-
03 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup ENG vs NZ 305/850.0 overs 186/1045.0 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 119 runs
-
02 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup IND vs BAN 314/950.0 overs 286/1048.0 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
-
01 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup SL vs WI 338/650.0 overs 315/950.0 oversSri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
-
30 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup ENG vs IND 337/750.0 overs 306/550.0 oversEngland beat India by 31 runs