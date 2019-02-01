LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
  • BJP restored fiscal sanity, says MPJayant Sinha
  • TDP hopes promises to Andhra Pradesh gets priority
  • Policy response expected to address job crisis
  • Income support scheme for distressed farmers expected
  • Allocation for MSEMs may increase
  • Reduction of GST expected on electric vehicles
  • Women entrepreneurs may have easier access to loans
  • Banking sector may see correction in liquidity
  • Agrarian sector may see major relief for farmers
  • Middle-class expects relaxation in tax exemption
  • Education sector likely to see increased allocation
Budget Buzz LIVE: How’s the Josh, Ask Netizens as Modi Govt Presents Pre-Poll Budget

News18.com | February 1, 2019, 9:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Budget Buzz LIVE: The Modi government's interim budget, the last financial plan they present before the country goes to the polls in May, is no laughing matter. So naturally we had to go there. And as the 2019 polls approach, the Modi government knows that there’s going to be an accounting for its term, which will happen in May when the results of which national alliance will form a union government will come out. That means the policies announced today could be make-or-break for whether the BJP will return to the Centre. And as Budget speeches are usually long and, to be frank, pretty colourless, to keep the aam junta, and our notoriously drowsy MPs, engaged, finance ministers have often peppered their budget speeches with jokes, shayaris and scripture. Even as the reporters and editors of News18.com get you the best, most in-depth real-time coverage of all the vital issues and plans that will be covered by finance minister Piyush Goyal, we will be bringing you the seriously funny quirks and reactions by the people for the people to the people's budget for half of 2019. Join SHANTANU DAVID for the lighter side of the heavy economic posturing. For all the latest updates on Budget 2019, click here.

Feb 1, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

Here’s a look at some of the poems that were recited during the Union Budget speeches. | READ: Budget Shayari: When Finance Ministers Married Poetry and Policy

Budget speeches are usually long and, to be frank, pretty colourless. To keep the aam junta, and our notoriously drowsy MPs, engaged, finance ministers have often peppered their budget speeches with jokes, shayaris and scripture.

Feb 1, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

A for Apna, B for Budget, C for......

