LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

ASSOCIATE SPONSOR

News18 Budget 2019:Asian Paint
News18 Budget 2019:Mutual Fund

Budget Highlights

  • Lower Tax Rates, Land Reforms, Reduction in DDTs Some Main Expectations from Union Budget
  • Union Budget 2019 Also Expected to Make Announcements on Strategic Sale of PSUs
  • All Eyes on Jal Shakti Ministry in Union Budget as India's Water Crisis Deepens
  • Economic Survey Calls for New Policies to Improve Water Efficiency in Agriculture Sector
  • Economic Survey 2019 Tabled by FM on Thursday Pegs FY20 GDP Growth at 7%
  • Lower Than Expected Growth in Tax Revenue, GST Biggest Constraining Factor for Finance Minister
  • Proposal for PM Kisan Scheme, Tax Rebates Made in Piyush Goyal's Interim Budget Also on Cards
  • Sitharaman Likely to Offer Stiumulus Measures to Boost Growth and Employment Through Policy Initiatives, Reforms
  • Budget May See Big Push for Infrastructure Spending Including Road and Railways to Drive Growth
  • Budget Likely to Give Relief to Common Man by Raising Income Tax Threshold, Increase Spending in Social Sector
  • Budget is Widely Expected to Boost Spending at the Cost of Short-term Slippage in Fiscal Deficit Targets.
  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Present Maiden Budget Today, Balancing Growth Requirements and Fiscal Constraints
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Budget Buzz Latest: Best Jokes, Memes, Tweets and More

News18.com | July 5, 2019, 8:43 AM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps
The day of the Budget is finally upon us, with all of India eagerly awaiting to hear from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about how the country will be spending its money for the next year. While many hopes and aspirations are pinned Modi 2.0's maiden budget, it is also a test for the re-elected government itself to prove its commitment to the welfare schemes and reforms that it had promised during election campaigning.

If these heavy words are giving you a headache this Friday, fear not as we bring you 'Budget Buzz' in which we try to bring you the lighter side of Budget 2019. Humorous stories from the streets of India, budget trivia, funny, real-time reactions of young and old Indians on social media and much more, it's all here on Budget Buzz!
Read More
Jul 5, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Interestingly, there are 176 references to ‘behavioural economics’, or just ‘behaviour’ in the Economic Survey 2018-19. In comparison, the word ‘money’ has been used 31 times, ‘poverty’ 41 times and ‘jobs’ 87 times.

Jul 5, 2019 8:36 am (IST)

The Economic Survey 2018-19 was released on Thursday and made several suggestions on reducing tax evasion. The document listed out methods such as linking religion to tax evasion, rewarding top taxpayers by naming roads, building and trains after them, and expediting boarding privileges at airports, fast-lane privileges on roads and toll booths, special “diplomatic” type lanes at immigration, among others. Several people have reacted with laughs to the previously unheard of suggestions.

 
Budget Buzz Latest: Best Jokes, Memes, Tweets and More
Budget Buzz | Image credit: Reuters

  • 04 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    WI vs AFG
    311/6
    50.0 overs
    		 288/10
    50.0 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 03 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs NZ
    305/8
    50.0 overs
    		 186/10
    45.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 119 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 02 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    IND vs BAN
    314/9
    50.0 overs
    		 286/10
    48.0 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 01 Jul, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    SL vs WI
    338/6
    50.0 overs
    		 315/9
    50.0 overs
    Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 23 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 30 Jun, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup
    ENG vs IND
    337/7
    50.0 overs
    		 306/5
    50.0 overs
    England beat India by 31 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram