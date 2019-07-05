Budget Buzz Latest: Best Jokes, Memes, Tweets and More

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
The day of the Budget is finally upon us, with all of India eagerly awaiting to hear from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about how the country will be spending its money for the next year. While many hopes and aspirations are pinned Modi 2.0's maiden budget, it is also a test for the re-elected government itself to prove its commitment to the welfare schemes and reforms that it had promised during election campaigning.
If these heavy words are giving you a headache this Friday, fear not as we bring you 'Budget Buzz' in which we try to bring you the lighter side of Budget 2019. Humorous stories from the streets of India, budget trivia, funny, real-time reactions of young and old Indians on social media and much more, it's all here on Budget Buzz!
The Economic Survey 2018-19 was released on Thursday and made several suggestions on reducing tax evasion. The document listed out methods such as linking religion to tax evasion, rewarding top taxpayers by naming roads, building and trains after them, and expediting boarding privileges at airports, fast-lane privileges on roads and toll booths, special “diplomatic” type lanes at immigration, among others. Several people have reacted with laughs to the previously unheard of suggestions.
The Economic Survey is big on "behaviour change"— Suvojit (@suvojitc) July 4, 2019
