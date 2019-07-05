Budget Buzz Latest: Best Jokes, Memes, Tweets and More

Read More

The day of the Budget is finally upon us, with all of India eagerly awaiting to hear from the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about how the country will be spending its money for the next year. While many hopes and aspirations are pinned Modi 2.0's maiden budget, it is also a test for the re-elected government itself to prove its commitment to the welfare schemes and reforms that it had promised during election campaigning.If these heavy words are giving you a headache this Friday, fear not as we bring you 'Budget Buzz' in which we try to bring you the lighter side of Budget 2019. Humorous stories from the streets of India, budget trivia, funny, real-time reactions of young and old Indians on social media and much more, it's all here on Budget Buzz!