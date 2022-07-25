CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

'Budget Maldives': Video of People Playing on the Flooded Streets is Pure Joy

By: Buzz Staff

Last Updated: July 25, 2022, 14:56 IST

New Delhi, India

Several parts of India have been affected by floods owing to heavy rains during the monsoon season this year as well. (Credits: Twitter)

The undated video, posted on Twitter, showed a group of people playing and enjoying a flooded street as if it was some water park. People can be seen sliding along a flooded street before the clip shows a man attempting a summersault standing on top of a chair in his waterlogged house.

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade and when it provides you with floods you can turn it into a mini water park. The suggestion may sound bizarre but that’s exactly what people in this recent viral video did. The undated video, posted on Twitter, showed a group of people playing and enjoying a flooded street as if it was some water park. People can be seen sliding along a flooded street before the clip shows a man attempting a summersault standing on top of a chair in his waterlogged house. “Any place can be the Maldives if you have high imagination and low budget,” read the caption posted along with the video

The video has been making waves on the internet garnering nearly 20 thousand views along with a flood of reactions from Twitter users. “Wholesome moment, ” wrote a user while another joked that it was the only Maldives, they could afford.

“Waterpark homecoming,” read the third comment.

Several parts of India have been affected by floods owing to heavy rains during the monsoon season this year as well. A similar video from Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar district showed a milk tanker floating in the water after the roads got flooded. Thankfully, the driver managed to escape to swim his way to an area where there was a low level of water. The tanker reportedly was moving on the road adjacent to a sewer but lost its balance.

The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall for most states in the country in two to three days. Odisha and adjoining Chattishgarh are set to experience cyclonic circulation.

“The monsoon trough at mean sea level runs south of its normal position. It is likely to persist in the same location during the next 2-3 days. A cyclonic circulation lies over interior Odisha & adjoining Chhattisgarh in lower & middle tropospheric levels,” the weather department’s bulletin read.

first published:July 25, 2022, 14:35 IST
last updated:July 25, 2022, 14:56 IST