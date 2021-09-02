Buffalo Gives Birth to Mutant Calf with Two Heads and Four Eyes in Rajasthan

Mutation occurs when the DNA gene is damaged or changed in such as a way that it changes the message carried out by that gene. In a village of Dholpur district in Rajasthan, villagers were in for a shock when a buffalo gave birth to a two-headed calf. As per a report from Zee News, the new born calf has two mouths, two necks, four eyes, and four ears. However, the baby buffalo has become the talk of town, as the people from the neighboring villages thronged to see the rare calf with a birth defect. The owner of the newly born buffalo says that the two-faced calf remains healthy as they feed the baby with water by using water bottle. Meanwhile, the calf is healthy and drinks milk from both of its mouth.

Gudde Singh, a Veterinarian said that the mother buffalo gave birth to two-faced calf without any help from an animal doctor. A similar incident had happened in a village in Kanyakumari, South India, where a calf was born with two heads, four eyes and two mouths.

Mutation happens not only to herbivorous but also for carnivorous reptiles too. In West Bengal’s Midnapore, a two-headed snake was found in a village in 2019. However, forest officials could not rescue it as local villagers refused to hand over the snake due to mythological beliefs.

Kaustav Chakraborty, a herpetologist of the Forest Department spoke to news agency ANI and said, “This is totally a biological issue like a human being can have two heads or thumbs similarly this snake has two heads. This doesn’t have to do anything related to mythological belief. The longevity of such species increases by keeping them in captivity. The life span of this snake can be increased if it is preserved.”

Speaking about the snake, which was found in Ekarukhi village of Belda forest range in West Bengal’s Midnapore city, zoologist Soma Chakraborty said that it belongs to Naja Kautia species.

In an another scenario, two youths employees of an online delivery platform were arrested for allegedly trying to sell two-headed snake (Sand Boa).

