Bulgaria Withdraws from 2019 Eurovision Song Contest
Bulgaria has been competing in Eurovision since 2005 and achieved its best result in 2017, when Kristian Kostov's song Beautiful Mess won second place.
IMRI representing Israel performs the song 'I Feel Alive' during the second semi final of the 62nd Eurovision Song Contest at International Exhibition Centre (IEC) on May 11, 2017 in Kiev, Ukraine. The final of this years Eurovision Song Contest will be aired on May 13, 2017. (Image: Getty Images)
Bulgaria will not take part in the next edition of the Eurovision song contest to be held in Tel Aviv in May 2019, the public BNT broadcaster announced on Monday, citing financial constraints.
"The decision is part of measures taken by television management in order to optimise the spending of public funds," BNT said in a statement.
The broadcaster has acted as the organiser and producer of Bulgaria's entry in the annual music contest for the past two editions.
But BNT said that it could no longer afford the associated expenses, which also include a share of the costs for the organisation of the contest.
