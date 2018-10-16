GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bulgaria Withdraws from 2019 Eurovision Song Contest

Bulgaria has been competing in Eurovision since 2005 and achieved its best result in 2017, when Kristian Kostov's song Beautiful Mess won second place.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:October 16, 2018, 11:56 AM IST
Bulgaria will not take part in the next edition of the Eurovision song contest to be held in Tel Aviv in May 2019, the public BNT broadcaster announced on Monday, citing financial constraints.

"The decision is part of measures taken by television management in order to optimise the spending of public funds," BNT said in a statement.

The broadcaster has acted as the organiser and producer of Bulgaria's entry in the annual music contest for the past two editions.

But BNT said that it could no longer afford the associated expenses, which also include a share of the costs for the organisation of the contest.

Bulgaria has been competing in Eurovision since 2005 and achieved its best result in 2017, when Kristian Kostov's song Beautiful Mess won second place.
