Bulgarian Psychic Baba Vanga 'Predicted' Virus, Tsunami, Alien Attack in 2022

Baba Vanga, a visually-impaired ‘psychic’ from Bulgaria, passed away in 1996, but she has made predictions for the world till 5079, which is when she believes it all will end. Times Now reported that some of her previous major predictions have come true. These include the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the death of Princess Diana, the tsunami that hit Thailand in 2004, Barack Obama becoming President of the United States of America. The ‘Nostradamus of the Balkans’ is also said to have predicted the 9/11 terror attacks and Brexit. The report stated that she was born Vangelia Gushterova in 1911 and lost her vision at the age of 12 after a storm, which is when she said God gifted her with the ability to look into the future. Now, many such claims can be chanced upon on the Internet if one decides to look for them, and one should always take them with a pinch (or a generous amount) of salt. That said, here are the predictions that Baba Vanga has made for the upcoming year.

As per a DNA report, Baba Vanga predicted that the temperatures in India will touch 50° C, causing locust attacks on agricultural fields and a consequent famine. She added that drinking water shortage would hit the biggest cities of the world and a fight might ensue over water as rivers would be polluted. Times Now reported that she also predicted an “intense bout of floods" would hit several Asian countries and Australia. She claimed that the risk of earthquakes and tsunamis would increase in the year and hundreds of lives would be lost in a tsunami.

Baba Vanga also envisioned that a lethal virus that was frozen till would be discovered in Sweden by a team of researchers. The discovery, according to her, would be made possible because of global warming melting glaciers, DNA reported. She also predicted that 2022 would be the year that virtual reality would take over, and people of the world would spend more time in front of screens than ever before.

She also claimed that aliens would send an asteroid called ‘Oumuamua’ to seek out life on Earth.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.