Bull Chases Firefighters Trying to Douse Wildfire in California

In an unforeseen situation, a bull was seen chasing a group of firefighters. The incident took place while they were trying to douse the wildfire in California.

According to a report published in the Huffington Post, the team of firefighters was working to clear the access to the Lake Fire after a fire broke out near Lake Hughes in the Angeles National Forest on Wednesday. While they were at it a bull approached.

Sharing the snippet of the incident on Twitter, Ventura County Fire wrote, “#LakeFire; Ferdinand the Bull wasn’t clowning around when he chased FF’s down the road. Crews were clearing the road so the engines could get to a clearing when they were chased out. Luckily no one was injured and #Ferdinand went about his day.”

Twitterati had a range of reactions on the clip. A person said, “Oh my, thank you for your service always! I cannot imagine what you go through fighting fires but outrunning a Bull in your gear is probably not one of your training exercises!”

Another one added, “Ferdinand was just trying to: 1) Let you know, there was a fire !! 2) Realized the Fire Dept. was here, this are the good guys !! Lets follow. 3) Wanted to ride with you all on your fire engines. Regardless THANK YOU !! for doing what you guys do day in and day out. AWESOMENESS”.

Meanwhile, for those unversed about the intensity of fire, the National Forest Service has declared that the fire has covered 17,000 acres and till now only 12% of it has been contained. Orders for evacuating the areas concerned have already been issued.