Bull Moose Charges at Man Who Was Filming the Animal, Terrifying Video is Viral

Wildlife is unpredictable and sometimes severely aggressive. A recent video tweeted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s official Twitter handle reinstates this ever known fact even more. The video is evidence of a bone-chilling incident of a man being attacked by a bull moose in the Clear Creek Country in colorado. In the video, a bull moose can be seen eating leaves from a tree as a man tries to record the animal on his camera.

But in an unpredictable turn of events, the bull moose started charging towards the man, giving him no time to decide his next action. Fortunately, the man managed to escape while the bull moose hit a nearby tree. Colorado Parks and Wildlife accompanied the video stating that the bull moose was standing along with a willow, when the man headed to the nearby lake it chanced upon him.

This video is an example of being too close to a bull moose and how quickly they can decide to charge on you.It is from Clear Creek County. The individual just by chance came upon the bull walking along a willow bottom heading towards a lake. pic.twitter.com/Z2usuHpPit — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

In a separate post, Colorado Parks and Wildlife assured their Twitter followers that the man is safe, and he narrowly escaped the attack.

Thankfully no injuries occurred. This person managed to get behind a tree and the moose hit that.The video linked below has information about being safe around moose, and how not to get stomped 🔽https://t.co/mQKXi2s7YZ — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021

As a precautionary measure, Colorado Parks and Wildlife also shared another video with the guidelines to be followed when a person is in the middle of a forest and comes face to face with a bull moose. In the video, a wildlife officer can be seen explaining the dos and don’ts to be followed in case of an encounter with the animal.

A breakdown from a wildlife officer on what to do and look for if you have a surprise encounter with a moose. pic.twitter.com/ymYfjZVDNm— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 9, 2021

The video was soon flooded with comments from Twitter users. While some asked people to respect wildlife, some shared their personal experiences of similar nature. One tweet read, “Rule 1: don’t approach the wildlife. Rule 2: you can’t change rule 1."Another user wrote about the time when she saw another woman escaping a bull moose.

Rule 1: don't approach the wildlifeRule 2: you can't change rule 1— Kyle Colby (@KColby87) August 8, 2021

I watched a woman in Alaska manage to get away from a moose. Moose are not lumbering animals.— Lucy Stone (@LucyStone1949) August 8, 2021

Bull moose are the largest and heaviest existing species of the deer family. Although generally slow-moving, they can be ferocious when startled. They majorly inhabit the forests of Canada, Alaska, New England, New York State, Fennoscandia, the Baltic states, Poland, and Russia.

