2-MIN READ

Bull Moose Charges at Man Who Was Filming the Animal, Terrifying Video is Viral

Colorado Parks and Wildlife assured their Twitter followers that the man is safe. ( Credits: Twitter/CPW NE Region)

The bull moose started charging towards the man, giving him no time to decide his next action.

Wildlife is unpredictable and sometimes severely aggressive. A recent video tweeted by Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s official Twitter handle reinstates this ever known fact even more. The video is evidence of a bone-chilling incident of a man being attacked by a bull moose in the Clear Creek Country in colorado. In the video, a bull moose can be seen eating leaves from a tree as a man tries to record the animal on his camera.

But in an unpredictable turn of events, the bull moose started charging towards the man, giving him no time to decide his next action. Fortunately, the man managed to escape while the bull moose hit a nearby tree. Colorado Parks and Wildlife accompanied the video stating that the bull moose was standing along with a willow, when the man headed to the nearby lake it chanced upon him.

In a separate post, Colorado Parks and Wildlife assured their Twitter followers that the man is safe, and he narrowly escaped the attack.

As a precautionary measure, Colorado Parks and Wildlife also shared another video with the guidelines to be followed when a person is in the middle of a forest and comes face to face with a bull moose. In the video, a wildlife officer can be seen explaining the dos and don’ts to be followed in case of an encounter with the animal.

The video was soon flooded with comments from Twitter users. While some asked people to respect wildlife, some shared their personal experiences of similar nature. One tweet read, “Rule 1: don’t approach the wildlife. Rule 2: you can’t change rule 1."Another user wrote about the time when she saw another woman escaping a bull moose.

Bull moose are the largest and heaviest existing species of the deer family. Although generally slow-moving, they can be ferocious when startled. They majorly inhabit the forests of Canada, Alaska, New England, New York State, Fennoscandia, the Baltic states, Poland, and Russia.

first published:August 11, 2021, 14:56 IST