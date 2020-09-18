Bullet Ant, Executioner Wasp: Meet the 'King of Sting' Who Likes to Torture Himself on Camera

Nathaniel ‘Coyote’ Peterson, the famous YouTuber of Brave Wilderness channel, has built a career out of bug bites and we are not talking about ordinary bugs here.

Having endured bites of some of the most vicious insects on the planet, he is also known as the King of Sting. His bravery has been rewarded well by millions of his fans who like to watch the man get stung on camera by insects like the bullet ant and the executioner wasp and many more.

Born in 1981, Peterson started taking interest in animals from a very young age. Though not having a formal education or training in biological science, he has become an expert, a wildlife education through his own experiments.

His channel Brave Wilderness, which he started in 2014, now has a whopping 17.5 million subscribers. Many of his videos have been liked over 50 million times on YouTube.

Check out his YouTube channel:

In the numerous series he has released on his channel, the content follows a similar pattern. He comes up with a new poisonous species of insect with a painful sting, which is followed by a close shot of himself getting bitten by it. Peterson then pants, groans, his eyes become moist, but he endures all of that.

The man doesn’t even let out a cuss word. All his videos accompany a warning to the audience saying not to attempt the thing he does.

Peterson has been very successful in attracting audiences worldwide. He earns an estimated $294,000 a month from online advertisements.

In a recent interview, he admitted that “for someone like (his) daughter, who's in grade school, and her friends who watch YouTube, (he is) a bigger star than Leonardo DiCaprio.”

In 2018, he signed up for a TV show on Discovery Channel's Animal Planet, titled Coyote Peterson: Brave the Wild.

He has also won an Emmy Award in 2015 for the series Breaking Trail in which he teaches people what to do if you encounter a wild bear.

Lately, Peterson has been looking to change things up a little bit in order to keep his show interesting. We hope Peterson continues to find new ways to entertain us.