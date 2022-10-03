Bullet Pierces Through Myanmar Plane Mid-Air, Injures 27-year-old Passenger

Aviation is considered the safest form of travel for long-distance journeys. However, a man was shot mid-air onboard the Myanmar National Airlines during a domestic flight. The bullet was shot from the ground and it reportedly pierced the fuselage. According to The Sun, the plane was carrying 63 passengers and was about to touch down in Loikaw, on Friday. A set of snaps were shared on Cabin Crew Club’s Instagram handle. The passenger was seen holding a tissue to his cheek and neck, while some tissues full of blood were placed on the seat next to him. Two other snaps show the hole in the fuselage from inside and outside the plane.

Netizens were shocked at the odds of the incident. Many took to the comment section to express their views on how disturbing the situation was. Not just for the man but for the safety of all passengers onboard. One user commented, “That is so awful! What a reckless thing to do – shoot at an aircraft.” “OMG what’s wrong with people?” wrote another user. A third user commented, “How awful. Glad it wasn’t worse.”

According to the Sun, the military government of Myanmar accused the rebel forces of this attack. The spokesperson for Myanmar’s ruling military council, Major General Zaw Min Tun, announced on state television: “I want to say that this kind of attack on the passenger plane is a war crime. People and organizations who want peace need to condemn this issue all round.” The military government further added that the attack was initiated by Karenni National Progressive Party and its ally forces in the People’s Defense Force.

Though the leader of the Karenni National Progressive Party, Khu Daniel denied all accusations. He stated his party has not issued an order to shoot at civilian or passenger planes. “The military always blames other organizations for the shootings. Our armed wing didn’t shoot the plane this morning,” he added.

Another rebel group, Karenni Nationalities Defense Force called these allegations “propaganda by Military counsel to defame the revolutionary forces.”

