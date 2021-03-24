Bullied for Being Having No Collar Bones, Man Stuns Everyone as He 'Claps' with His Shoulders

If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands, or if you’re Corey Bennet, clap your shoulders. Yes, you read that right! Indiana resident Bennet can clap his shoulders. The boy who was bullied as a young kid due his rare condition has now built a social media following because of the deformity which he turned into a talent—the best lemonade made from life-thrown lemons. Bennet has a very rare genetic condition called cleidocranial dysplasia which affects teeth and bone formations. One major, visible effect of the disorder is an absence of collar bones.

“I was bullied most of my life for being short and having bad teeth and a big head,” Bennet told LADbible.“I have embraced this condition because it's really awesome - even with cleidocranial dysplasia I am still able to do everything," he said.

The democratic nature of social media platforms and sheer volume of people using them means almost everyone can find niche and a following. Bennet’s friends encouraged the lad to join TikTok and capitalise on the very thing which cause him to be bullied as kid.

Bennet started posting pictures of “shoulder clapping” and his following grew. However, it is not all superficial clout-gaining mechanism for him. He also uses the platform to educate people about life with cleidocranial dysplasia.

But he also wants the clout as he says he will continue to make shoulder clapping videos until he is very famous. Now he even takes requests from fabs who ask him to do various tricks with the rare shoulders, like cracking a metal can between them. His popularity is growing day by day and most of videos reach the million-views count.

“I've had many people with this condition reach out to me thanking me,” he said adding that people applaud him promoting “true body positivity.”

But the internet can be a mean place. While there are admirers, there are also trolls and bullies. Bennet doesn’t give heed to such rude and mean comments and vows that he will continue to spread positivity and keep making such videos.