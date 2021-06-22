CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bumble Closes All Offices For a Week to Give 'Burnt-Out' Workers a Break

Representative Image.

Bumble earned a lot of praises online for its recent move to the workplace, which will allow its employees to de-stress.

Bumble earned a lot of praises online for its recent move to the workplace, which will allow its employees to de-stress. The dating app has closed down all its offices, for its 700 employees across the world to let them recover from feeling burnt-out. The move comes at a time, Bumble has earned double-fold popularity due to the ensuing coronavirus lockdown, and its staff have been asked to focus on themselves.

The recent decision was hailed by Bumble’s head of editorial content, Clare O’Connor, on Monday. She had taken to Twitter to express that founder Whitney Wolfe Herd had “correctly intuited our collective burnout". Ms Connor further added, “In the U.S. especially, where vacation days are notoriously scarce, it feels like a big deal," reports BBC. However, she later deleted her tweet.

The news went viral on social media earning rounds of cheers from netizens, who emphasises considering workers’ mental health, as the work environment across countries have shifted to digital, with a lack of socialisation. On the contrary, it has also left netizens asking whether it’s just a publicity stunt, as they wondered how is it possible for any company to completely shut down for a week.

The holiday policy, hold special importance for Bumble, as the app has seen a really busy year since 2020 and the company made its stock market debut in February this year. Bumble came as the go-to rescue for people, stuck in their homes and learning to date online.

According to BBC, the number of paid users across Bumble and Badoo, which Bumble also owns, spiked by 30% in the three months to 31 March, compared with the same period last year.

Has Bumble opened the gates of discussions around work stress and mental health? Should companies be making similar policies as offices across the globe shift to remote working?

first published:June 22, 2021, 14:59 IST