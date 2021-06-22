Bumble Closes All Offices For a Week to Give 'Burnt-Out' Workers a Break

Bumble earned a lot of praises online for its recent move to the workplace, which will allow its employees to de-stress. The dating app has closed down all its offices, for its 700 employees across the world to let them recover from feeling burnt-out. The move comes at a time, Bumble has earned double-fold popularity due to the ensuing coronavirus lockdown, and its staff have been asked to focus on themselves.

The recent decision was hailed by Bumble’s head of editorial content, Clare O’Connor, on Monday. She had taken to Twitter to express that founder Whitney Wolfe Herd had “correctly intuited our collective burnout". Ms Connor further added, “In the U.S. especially, where vacation days are notoriously scarce, it feels like a big deal," reports BBC. However, she later deleted her tweet.

The news went viral on social media earning rounds of cheers from netizens, who emphasises considering workers’ mental health, as the work environment across countries have shifted to digital, with a lack of socialisation. On the contrary, it has also left netizens asking whether it’s just a publicity stunt, as they wondered how is it possible for any company to completely shut down for a week.

Look after your employees and they will look after you— Theo Goyvaerts (@Theobane) June 22, 2021

Good publicity and a morale boost for staff. Win win.— William (@Wintin67) June 22, 2021

Incredible, who would've thought organising dates could be this stressful😔— Linda (@EvolSiLla) June 22, 2021

Very interesting! What do we think about this, should more companies offer staff burn-out weeks? https://t.co/S4PJoUPRDk— HR magazine (@hrmagazine) June 22, 2021

Would it not be a better idea to assess and address workplace stress triggers rather than just give people a week off. Or is that why it's closed?— Banal of Derivia (@KhrystalRays) June 22, 2021

Load of old nonsense, although it doesn't reflect well on the companies work place practises if they have to do this— NPC (@NPC14) June 22, 2021

Hoping to generate a good buzz.— Bleak Robot (@bleakrobot) June 22, 2021

The holiday policy, hold special importance for Bumble, as the app has seen a really busy year since 2020 and the company made its stock market debut in February this year. Bumble came as the go-to rescue for people, stuck in their homes and learning to date online.

According to BBC, the number of paid users across Bumble and Badoo, which Bumble also owns, spiked by 30% in the three months to 31 March, compared with the same period last year.

Has Bumble opened the gates of discussions around work stress and mental health? Should companies be making similar policies as offices across the globe shift to remote working?

