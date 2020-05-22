BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Bumblebees Can Puncture Holes in Leaves to Speed up Flower Bloom, Finds Study

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

A new study reveals that bumblebees contribute in more ways than imagined so far.

If you think bumblebees had no other job apart from bumbling around plants, you might probably be wrong.

They are known to carefully assess the plants, determines the flowers with most nectar and pollen, and leave a scent to let them know which ones are ready to bloom.


However, a new study reveals that bumblebees contribute in more ways than imagined so far.

According to the latest study around bumblebees, published in the journal Science on May 21, these insects even puncture the plants’ leaves and creates holes in them, so as to force flowers to bloom earlier than their expected cycle.



These bees can advance the process by 30 days, forcing the plants to flower early. The scientists are yet to discover the entire process that takes place, including the reactions of the plant that lead to early blooming. However, this study has paved a new way for botanists.


