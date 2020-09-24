Pat Cummins Smoking Jasprit Bumrah for Four Sixes in an Over Proves Cricket is a Funny Game

Jasprit Bumrah regarded as one of the finest death bowlers in cricket circuit seemed out of rhythm in Mumbai Indians' first IPL outing where he leaked 43 runs in a losing cause against Chennai Super Kings.

On Wednesday, however, when MI locked horns with Kolkata Knight Riders, Bumrah got his mojo back, giving away only 5 runs in his first three overs and picking up the pricy wickets of Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell. Their departure meant KKR were out of the race of chasing the formidable target of 196 after captain Rohit Sharma's top innings of 80 (54) which consisted of six maximums put the Men in Blue in the driver's seat.

But the show wasn't over.

Pat Cummins came out to bat and smoked Bumrah for 4 sixes in his final over of the day. The over looked something like this: 6, 0, 6, 2, 6, wd, 6.

Bumrah gave away 27 runs and went from 3-0-5-2 to 4-0-32-2 in a single over thanks to some clean hitting by Cummins. Needless to say, cricket fans were stunned.

Before that over, cricket fans and pundits were glad that the Bumrah they knew was back.

Bumrah in the 16th over sealed the game for Mumbai as he removed Andre Russell (11), who was bowled, and then forced Eoin Morgan (20) to edge to the wicket-keeper.

Kieron Pollard (1/21), Trent Boult (2/30), James Pattison (2/25) played their roles to perfection.

KKR were never on course for a comfortable chase as they lost openers Shubhman Gill (7) and Sunil Narine (9) cheaply to be in a spot of bother at 25 for two. In the end, MI won the match comprehensively by 49 runs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.