Bumrah Once Again Takes a 'Wicket' Off a No-Ball and the Internet Has Lost its Calm
'We Indians should rather pray than celebrate whenever Bumrah takes a wicket.'
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the dismissal of England's Stuart Broad during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge. (AP Photo)
Coming back from injury, pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a scintillating spell on Tuesday to put India on brink of a comprehensive victory against hosts England at Trent Bridge.
After Jos Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62) put up a determined partnership, delaying the inevitable fourth-day victory for the visitors, Bumrah changed things dramatically for India.
With the second new ball, Bumrah got Buttler and Jonny Bairstow (0) off successive deliveries. Lord's Test centurion Chris Woakes (4) was next to go when he got a lethal short ball. Bumrah had 4 wickets in his bag.
But Bumrah's penchant for bowling 'no-balls' then prevented him from completing his five-wicket haul after Adil Rashid was caught by Kohli in the slip cordon. The TV replays showed that Bumrah had overstepped. Bumrah still had 4 wickets in his bag.
Bumrah eventually completed his well-deserved five-for when he sent Stuart Broad back to the pavilion.
However, the no-ball stayed with the cricket fans and they were quick to express their feelings on social media.
Jarpirt Bumrah wickets
Tests : 20
ODIs : 64
T20s : 43
Total wickets : 127
Total wickets including the ones on no balls : 971#EngvInd
— SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 21, 2018
Has Bumrah taken the most wickets off a no ball?
— Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) August 21, 2018
Bumrah should have two wickets column in his bowling summary
Wickets
Wickets with No ball
— Broken Pundit (@Brokenpundit) August 21, 2018
All the umpires world wide when Bumrah bowls#ENGvIND #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/tuYAAQUL0L
— Prakhar (@prakharshubham) August 21, 2018
No Ball and Bumrah ♀️#ENGvIND #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3T1eZqiPKq
— urstrulyKajal (@BanarasiBasanti) August 21, 2018
When Bumrah took his first wicket on a NO BALL #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/HYe6p7t5If
— RS (@AwaraRish) August 21, 2018
The rate at which bumrah is bowling and taking wickets on No balls at the end of the carrier he might have to have a column
Wickets taken on normal balls
Wickets taken on No-balls. #INDvsENG #ENGvsIND #ENGvIND
— sai (@Sairam_39) August 21, 2018
No balls to Bumrah is like what Chai to sutta #ENGvIND
— Sheetal Jain (@RealSheetal) August 21, 2018
Commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle too had something to say.
Bumrah has to wait for his 5th wicket. This has been a brilliant, memorable spell but he does have to be careful with where that front foot lands
— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 21, 2018
But why is the Internet trolling him for one no-ball, you ask?
18th June 2017, in a forgettable final of Champions Trophy, India lost to its arch-rival Pakistan by a massive 180 runs.
Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was caught-behind off a Bumrah ball when he was at 3. The celebrations came to a quick halt after the umpire ruled it a no-ball. That reprieve to Zaman proved too costly as he went on to score a blistering 114 from 106 balls in the high-pressure game. In response, India were bundled out for a meagre 158.
The impact of that no-ball was such, Jaipur traffic police took a dig at Bumrah while running its traffic awareness hoardings. The billboard read, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly,” with a picture of Bumrah overstepping when Zaman was caught by Dhoni. And Bumrah wasn't amused.
@traffic_jpr well done Jaipur traffic police this shows how much respect you get after giving your best for the country. pic.twitter.com/y0PU6v9uEc
— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017
@traffic_jpr But don't worry I won't make fun of the mistakes which you guys make at your work .because I believe humans can make mistakes
— Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) June 23, 2017
But with Bumrah's brilliant bowling figure of 5/85 in 29 overs in the ongoing test, don't you think the cricket fans are... overstepping the line?
