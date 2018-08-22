GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Bumrah Once Again Takes a 'Wicket' Off a No-Ball and the Internet Has Lost its Calm

'We Indians should rather pray than celebrate whenever Bumrah takes a wicket.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2018, 11:14 AM IST
India's Jasprit Bumrah, right, celebrates the dismissal of England's Stuart Broad during the fourth day of the third cricket test match between England and India at Trent Bridge. (AP Photo)
Bumrah and no-balls go leg in leg (sorry).

Coming back from injury, pacer Jasprit Bumrah produced a scintillating spell on Tuesday to put India on brink of a comprehensive victory against hosts England at Trent Bridge.

After Jos Buttler (106) and Ben Stokes (62) put up a determined partnership, delaying the inevitable fourth-day victory for the visitors, Bumrah changed things dramatically for India.

With the second new ball, Bumrah got Buttler and Jonny Bairstow (0) off successive deliveries. Lord's Test centurion Chris Woakes (4) was next to go when he got a lethal short ball. Bumrah had 4 wickets in his bag.

But Bumrah's penchant for bowling 'no-balls' then prevented him from completing his five-wicket haul after Adil Rashid was caught by Kohli in the slip cordon. The TV replays showed that Bumrah had overstepped. Bumrah still had 4 wickets in his bag.

Bumrah eventually completed his well-deserved five-for when he sent Stuart Broad back to the pavilion.

However, the no-ball stayed with the cricket fans and they were quick to express their feelings on social media.























Commentator and journalist Harsha Bhogle too had something to say.



But why is the Internet trolling him for one no-ball, you ask?

18th June 2017, in a forgettable final of Champions Trophy, India lost to its arch-rival Pakistan by a massive 180 runs.

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman was caught-behind off a Bumrah ball when he was at 3. The celebrations came to a quick halt after the umpire ruled it a no-ball. That reprieve to Zaman proved too costly as he went on to score a blistering 114 from 106 balls in the high-pressure game. In response, India were bundled out for a meagre 158.



The impact of that no-ball was such, Jaipur traffic police took a dig at Bumrah while running its traffic awareness hoardings. The billboard read, “Don’t cross the line. You know it can be costly,” with a picture of Bumrah overstepping when Zaman was caught by Dhoni. And Bumrah wasn't amused.





But with Bumrah's brilliant bowling figure of 5/85 in 29 overs in the ongoing test, don't you think the cricket fans are... overstepping the line?

