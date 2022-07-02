Bumrah or Yuvraj? Stuart Broad Smoked for 35 Runs in One Over of Test and Fans Had Memes

English pacer Stuart Broad just bowled the most expensive over in Test history. The batter facing Broad? Indian skipper and tailender Jasprit Bumrah. It all happened on the second day of the fifth Test in Edgbaston when Broad came in to bowl the 84th over. Riding on the heroics of the centurians Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja, and with no worry in the world having over 370 runs on the board, Bumrah threw his bat at everything that came his way.

This is how Broad’s over read: 4, 4Wd, 6Nb, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1. The fact that Yuvraj Singh had once smoked Broad all the way back in 2007 for six sixes in an over of a T20I match wasn’t lost on anyone.

Naturally, cricket fans were fairly quick to come out with memes.

Bumrah Broad Yuvraj 36 runs

35 runs pic.twitter.com/kiBWP1T2iH — S P Y (@Kohli_Spy) July 2, 2022

Stuart Broad, sorry these Indians don't spare you ❤ pic.twitter.com/YMzSbO1TG4 — JayGawas (@jaygawasoo7) July 2, 2022

Yuvraj scored 36 runs off Broad in T20. Bumrah scores 35 (including 2 extras) off Broad in Tests in England. — Angad Singh Ranyal (@PiratedSardar) July 2, 2022

35 runs from Stuart broad's over ,Two indians responsible for these two pics Than yuvraj singh

Now jasprit bumrah#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/kGdI8InYDv — Isha Negi (@IshaaNegi17) July 2, 2022

Punjabis love to feast on Butter Chicken, Chhole Bhature and Stuart Broad. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2022

Jasprit Bumrah batting against Stuart broad be like pic.twitter.com/bVqlrGCYsF — Mufadaal Vohra (@musafir_hu_yar) July 2, 2022

Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho .. kya gam hai jisko chupa rahe ho Stuart Broad had 36 in red colour, now has 35 in whites too .. all thanks to captain Boom Boom #Bumrah #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/vim6gwJI4P — Manjit Chauhan (@Manjit97419571) July 2, 2022

India recovered exceptionally well as 98/5 eventually ended at 416/10. Bumrah, on the other hand, remained unbeaten for 31 in 16, an innings that was laced with four boundaries and two maximums.

