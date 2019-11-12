Bumrah Shared a 'Deep' Message After India Sealed T20I Series Against Bangladesh

A day after India sealed a thrilling T20I series victory over the visiting Bangladesh, team India's frontline pacer Jasprit Bumrah posted a motivational message of sorts on his social media accounts.

"Seas the day!" posted Bumrah in a rhetorical tweet with a picture of him bathing in the sea.

On Sunday, 27-year-old Deepak Chahar's sensational bowling figures at Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur brought Bangladesh down on its knees as the Indian pacer shattered several records in a match that was once in visitor's favour thanks to Mohammad Naim's (81 off 48) blinder.

Chahar broke the back of Bangladeshi batting line up by bagging 6/7 in his four overs (3.2), taking a hat-trick to finish the business as Bangladesh tumbled and lost the match by 30 runs and series 2-1.

But it didn't stop there. This was Chahar's maiden five-wicket haul and his bowling figures on Sunday night happened to be the best T20I figures ever. He was awarded Man of the Match and Man of the Series for his invaluable contribution to the Rohit Sharma-led squad.

Meanwhile, recovering at a steady pace from his injury, Bumrah recently brought to the fore his stylish self by "playing it cool" with a picture of him decked in casual formals on Instagram.

Playing it cool ❄ pic.twitter.com/SjdDGpIOgj — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) November 4, 2019

While many wished him a speedy recovery, others expressed their adoration of the bowler and disappointment over his absence from the field through memes. Some even appealed the 25-year-old cricketer to come back and power the Indian bowling unit.

Missed you last night 😭😭😭😭❤️ — Arti🌼 (@thegirl_youhate) November 4, 2019

We missed your death bowling yesterday😣😣 — Naman Bhandari (@NamanBhandari5) November 4, 2019

Indian team Missed you in last night t20 match against Bangladesh. — Dr. Pawan Sharma (@PawanSh78179877) November 4, 2019

Bumrah, who missed the series against South Africa due to a stress fracture, is on a road to recovery and is likely to be available for the New Zealand tour.

