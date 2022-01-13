Bumrah's Death Stare after Dismissing Marco Jansen in 'Sweet Revenge' Moment is Everything

Jasprit Bumrah exacted revenge on Marco Jansen on the Day 2 of the third and final Test in Cape Town, something that sent cricket fans in a frenzy. For the unversed, the two cricketers from India and South Africa respectively had an altercation of sorts during the second Test in Johannesburg where Bumrah was padded up, facing Jansen. After a short delivery from the South African bowler in the 54th over of India’s second innings, the two had a few words after the former failed to strike properly. The Mumbai Indians colleagues were seen exchanging glares after Jansen’s previous delivery as well. Bumrah made it evident that he was unimpressed with Jansen’s methods and had a few words for him.

Some heat between Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen. pic.twitter.com/vRWswSt2NJ— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 5, 2022

Come Wednesday, Jansen found himself facing Bumrah on the crease and the fiery pacer decided to rattle the Protea. As it turned out, Bumrah, who ended the day with an impressive five-for, cleaned up Jansen with a peach of a delivery. This time around, though, Bumrah let his eyes do the talking, and his quiet, staredown reaction to the tall South African was enough to create noise on the microblogging site Twitter.

Boom Boom, cleaned up. And The stare of Jasprit Bumrah. pic.twitter.com/LLXUw4kvAl— CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 12, 2022

You don’t mess with Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/NfhCZwiJnx— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) January 12, 2022

The eye of Bumrah speak aggression. pic.twitter.com/TG03hIFP18— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 12, 2022

Agge se Bumrah, peeche se Kohli ka send off pic.twitter.com/6DpC78Mubs— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) January 11, 2022

Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Just phenomenal @Jaspritbumrah93 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/lguXZQsL0p— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) January 12, 2022

“Nothing out of ordinary and I wasn’t giving extra attention. I was not really too angry and I was focussed on the present and did what I had to," Bumrah, who took five for 42 in the third Test, said at the end of the day’s play.

“Basically, you summed up the question and answered it as well. Their success is by-product and basically what we do is to have a routine and follow that. Some days I would get wickets, some days somebody else will get wickets," said Bumrah, who now has seven five-wicket hauls.

