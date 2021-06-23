CHANGE LANGUAGE
Bumrah Faces Wrath of Cricket Fans As Indian Fast Bowler Goes Wicketless Against New Zealand
Bumrah Faces Wrath of Cricket Fans As Indian Fast Bowler Goes Wicketless Against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah remained wicketless at the end of New Zealand's first innings on Day 5 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final on Tuesday.

Jasprit Bumrah faced the wrath of cricket fans on Tuesday after the frontline Indian pacer remained wicketless at the end of New Zealand innings on Day 5 in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton. On the contrary, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma both shone with the ball, scalping 4 and 3 wickets respectively, thereby keeping New Zealand just a touch below 250 in their first innings. As Twitter, much like other platforms, was flooded with praises for Shami and Sharma for keeping New Zealand’s lead to a mere 32 runs, Bumrah’s dry spell in the marquee encounter was subjected to mockery online.

This, however, isn’t the only reason why Bumrah has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter. In a rather comical incident, Bumrah was seen bowling with his regular India Test jersey, which has the main sponsors in the centre.

It is noteworthy that Team India had a special jersey for the WTC final, where ‘INDIA’ was printed in the centre. Bumrah managed to bowl an over with the wrong jersey and then rushed back to the dressing room between the overs to change it.

As per the rule, for any ICC event, the country’s name is always mentioned in the centre.

June 23, 2021