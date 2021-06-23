Bumrah Faces Wrath of Cricket Fans As Indian Fast Bowler Goes Wicketless Against New Zealand

Jasprit Bumrah faced the wrath of cricket fans on Tuesday after the frontline Indian pacer remained wicketless at the end of New Zealand innings on Day 5 in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton. On the contrary, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma both shone with the ball, scalping 4 and 3 wickets respectively, thereby keeping New Zealand just a touch below 250 in their first innings. As Twitter, much like other platforms, was flooded with praises for Shami and Sharma for keeping New Zealand’s lead to a mere 32 runs, Bumrah’s dry spell in the marquee encounter was subjected to mockery online.

Nothing just performance comparison of Shami Ishant and Bumrah in #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/DfyTfgEQei— Shivani (@meme_ki_diwani) June 22, 2021

Bumrah is like sun, he doesn't shine in england.— Savage (@CutestFunniest) June 22, 2021

Ishant and Shami discussing about swing and taking wicketsMeanwhile Bumrah : #WTCFinal2021 #INDvsNZ pic.twitter.com/7Fdud1jVpK — Roshan Rai (@ItsRoshanRai) June 22, 2021

bumrah saab after successfully bowling an over without a no ball pic.twitter.com/NsW211mJ0Q— Arun Lol (@dhaikilokatweet) June 22, 2021

#WTC21finalBumrah in IPL Bumarh Todaypic.twitter.com/AvGwqfDxNK— Ex Bhakt ➐ (@exbhakt_) June 22, 2021

Siraj reaction seeing Bumrah spell : pic.twitter.com/Pk2werkZUs— Sai (@akakrcb6) June 20, 2021

Bumrah bowled more no balls than he got wickets for india in ICC KOs— . (@karthik__sss) June 22, 2021

Ishant and Shami taking wickets. Me to Bumrah : pic.twitter.com/ngXq4V8Hqy— Moon Child 🌙 (@notsodumb_) June 22, 2021

Bumrah's natural habit in every ICC tournament final pic.twitter.com/Pnb6aQyLmp— Gagan🇮🇳 (@1No_aalsi) June 22, 2021

This, however, isn’t the only reason why Bumrah has been trending on the microblogging site Twitter. In a rather comical incident, Bumrah was seen bowling with his regular India Test jersey, which has the main sponsors in the centre.

Series of events 😂 Bumrah Jersey fail. pic.twitter.com/AaWEPunVpZ— ఆరుద్ర (@arudraaa) June 22, 2021

It is noteworthy that Team India had a special jersey for the WTC final, where ‘INDIA’ was printed in the centre. Bumrah managed to bowl an over with the wrong jersey and then rushed back to the dressing room between the overs to change it.

As per the rule, for any ICC event, the country’s name is always mentioned in the centre.

