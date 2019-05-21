Bumrah's Googly to IIT Professor Decoding the 'Rocket Science' Behind His Success is a Hit

Updated: May 21, 2019, 10:39 AM IST

Nothing can replace hardwork (not even reverse magnum force).. pic.twitter.com/8cCrjYlIwY — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 19, 2019

I think you are talking about this Mr Bumrah...HatsOff you Men!!!! pic.twitter.com/qsqp6O7V9d — Abhishek Aman (@IabhiAman) May 19, 2019

Magnus force — Jessy Rajkumari (@imJRK_4) May 19, 2019

Bumrah never shows emotions on field but off the field he is savage pic.twitter.com/QcITQ1chze — Jay (@jaybhavsar4) May 19, 2019

Champ, WC jeetwana hai tune. — Monica (@monicas004) May 19, 2019

Probably the most important player in the World cup on these pancakes. — Akki (@CrickPotato1) May 19, 2019

Good luck CHAMP for the #CWC19 ✌✌ — Asha Bisht (@AashaBisht) May 19, 2019

Ohhhh Man!! You have come across that article, haven't you?? (Whatta reply ) pic.twitter.com/LMvnITFm2H — jayashree murugan (@jayshreemurugan) May 20, 2019

True! Just do your thing. Forget over thinking. Boom boom bumrah we will chant. Good luck. — Behroze Telang (@motherrr) May 19, 2019

Your are really a top bowler in the world..Boom boom bumrah...World cup aayega... — Santosh (@Santosh67651297) May 19, 2019

Those lags are damn precious....thoda dhayan do sir g — Shashank (@kshashank201) May 19, 2019