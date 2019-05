Bumrah's Googly to IIT Professor Decoding the 'Rocket Science' Behind His Success is a Hit

Nothing can replace hardwork (not even reverse magnum force).. pic.twitter.com/8cCrjYlIwY — Jasprit bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) May 19, 2019

I think you are talking about this Mr Bumrah...HatsOff you Men!!!! pic.twitter.com/qsqp6O7V9d — Abhishek Aman (@IabhiAman) May 19, 2019

Magnus force — Jessy Rajkumari (@imJRK_4) May 19, 2019

Bumrah never shows emotions on field but off the field he is savage pic.twitter.com/QcITQ1chze — Jay (@jaybhavsar4) May 19, 2019

Champ, WC jeetwana hai tune. — Monica (@monicas004) May 19, 2019

Probably the most important player in the World cup on these pancakes. — Akki (@CrickPotato1) May 19, 2019

Good luck CHAMP for the #CWC19 ✌✌ — Asha Bisht (@AashaBisht) May 19, 2019

Ohhhh Man!! You have come across that article, haven't you?? (Whatta reply ) pic.twitter.com/LMvnITFm2H — jayashree murugan (@jayshreemurugan) May 20, 2019

True! Just do your thing. Forget over thinking. Boom boom bumrah we will chant. Good luck. — Behroze Telang (@motherrr) May 19, 2019

Your are really a top bowler in the world..Boom boom bumrah...World cup aayega... — Santosh (@Santosh67651297) May 19, 2019

Those lags are damn precious....thoda dhayan do sir g — Shashank (@kshashank201) May 19, 2019

It was a high-pressure situation on the night of the IPL final. With Lasith Malinga hit all over the park in the previous over, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma put his faith in pacer Jasprit Bumrah to bowl the penultimate over. And boy, did he deliver.The 25-year-old, with his unique bowling action, ended with excellent figures of 2 for 14 in his 4 overs. It was his tight death over bowling that laid the foundation for Malinga to return for the final over and restrict Chennai Super Kings for a run short of MI's target of 150.Following MI's thrilling victory, a lot of credit was passed onto the Indian bowler. And why not? But it was a study published in The Indian Express decoding the "science" behind Bumrah's meteoric success that caught the attention of everyone, including the pacer himself.Responding to the study, the number one ranked ODI bowler recently took over his Twitter account to "reveal" the real reason behind his success."Nothing can replace hardwork (not even reverse magnum force).." Bumrah captioned his tweet.IIT-Kanpur professor Sanjay Mittal, in his study, had attributed Bumrah's speed, seam position, and rotational speed of 1,000 RPM that gave his ball a 0.1 spin ratio, putting it into "reverse Magnus effect" regime."A downward force on a ball by Bumrah causes it to dip sharply, which batsmen find difficult to pick," Mittal was quoted as saying by The Indian Express Bumrah's cheeky response was a hit among his fans.We can all agree that it's the science and the hard work put in by the Indian bowler that has got Bumrah to where he is now. Let's hope, he delivers big in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup.