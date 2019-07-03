Jasprit Bumrah's Hunger For Wickets in World Cup is a Meme You Never Knew You Needed

"Nothing to fear when Bumrah is here."

At 25, Indian bowling attack's main man Jasprit Bumrah has cemented a place in the squad and the hearts of every death-bowling lover of the sport.

Currently ranked no.1 in ODI, Bumrah once again lived up to the hype and his reputation when Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin's fancied his chances to push the Tigers across the finishing line, chasing India's 315.

Bumrah did not uproot Saifuddin's wicket but ensured that the tail-enders weren't around either to help the cause. Returning to ball his last and 48th over of the second innings, Bumrah sent the last two in two balls and Bangladesh out of the World Cup. Mashrafe Mortaza's spirited side was handed a 28-run defeat which booked Virat Kohli & Co's ticket to semi-finals.

Bumrah finished with 4 for 55 in his 10.

Optimism and Effort = Into the semis pic.twitter.com/7eFQS7STlw — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 2, 2019

While run machine Rohit Sharma's ton gave India a formidable score to defend, it was Bumrah's late heroics, hunger for wickets, and unplayable yorkers that were hailed widely by fans and critics alike on social media.

Bumrah helping Ravi Shastri to get rid of Gotis from his mouth. #IndvBan — Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2019

Bumrah's mother : Beta uncle ke pair chhuoBumrah : Throws a yorker#IndvBan — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 2, 2019

Kids here must know. Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 2, 2019

Indian cricket to Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Fwq9y0vAcr — Akshay (@Akshay7_) July 2, 2019

Dread it. Run from it. That Bumrah yorker still arrives.#CWC19 — Soham (@Mehta_2020) July 2, 2019

Pic 1 : Jasprit Bumrah Pic 2 : How they see him😂Boom Boom Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/xnlXjPhpPd — Killer Cool (@KillerCool13) July 2, 2019

Jasprit Bumrah walking off the field today after saving all our asses yet another time...#IndvBan pic.twitter.com/DFyIwdTxAP — Aalia 🇮🇳 (@ambiverthijabi) July 2, 2019

Indians on seeing Bumrah be like#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/1zyE5H0Zm2 — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 2, 2019

Bumrah after Indian fans going into a hysteria mode#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/AogD4n5QPn — Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 2, 2019

Nothing to fear when Bumrah is here!!#INDvBAN — Nidhi Tripathi JNU (@nidhitripathi92) July 2, 2019

Boom Boom Bumrah! Find me a better bowler at the death — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2019