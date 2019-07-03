Take the pledge to vote

Jasprit Bumrah's Hunger For Wickets in World Cup is a Meme You Never Knew You Needed

Bumrah's exceptional death-bowling in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has inspired a lot of memes on the Internet.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:July 3, 2019, 10:20 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah's Hunger For Wickets in World Cup is a Meme You Never Knew You Needed
Jasprit Bumrah / Cricketnext image | News18.
"Nothing to fear when Bumrah is here."

At 25, Indian bowling attack's main man Jasprit Bumrah has cemented a place in the squad and the hearts of every death-bowling lover of the sport.

Currently ranked no.1 in ODI, Bumrah once again lived up to the hype and his reputation when Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin's fancied his chances to push the Tigers across the finishing line, chasing India's 315.

Bumrah did not uproot Saifuddin's wicket but ensured that the tail-enders weren't around either to help the cause. Returning to ball his last and 48th over of the second innings, Bumrah sent the last two in two balls and Bangladesh out of the World Cup. Mashrafe Mortaza's spirited side was handed a 28-run defeat which booked Virat Kohli & Co's ticket to semi-finals.

Bumrah finished with 4 for 55 in his 10.

While run machine Rohit Sharma's ton gave India a formidable score to defend, it was Bumrah's late heroics, hunger for wickets, and unplayable yorkers that were hailed widely by fans and critics alike on social media.

