Jasprit Bumrah's Hunger For Wickets in World Cup is a Meme You Never Knew You Needed
Bumrah's exceptional death-bowling in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup has inspired a lot of memes on the Internet.
Jasprit Bumrah / Cricketnext image | News18.
"Nothing to fear when Bumrah is here."
At 25, Indian bowling attack's main man Jasprit Bumrah has cemented a place in the squad and the hearts of every death-bowling lover of the sport.
Currently ranked no.1 in ODI, Bumrah once again lived up to the hype and his reputation when Bangladesh's Mohammad Saifuddin's fancied his chances to push the Tigers across the finishing line, chasing India's 315.
Bumrah did not uproot Saifuddin's wicket but ensured that the tail-enders weren't around either to help the cause. Returning to ball his last and 48th over of the second innings, Bumrah sent the last two in two balls and Bangladesh out of the World Cup. Mashrafe Mortaza's spirited side was handed a 28-run defeat which booked Virat Kohli & Co's ticket to semi-finals.
Bumrah finished with 4 for 55 in his 10.
Optimism and Effort = Into the semis pic.twitter.com/7eFQS7STlw— Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) July 2, 2019
While run machine Rohit Sharma's ton gave India a formidable score to defend, it was Bumrah's late heroics, hunger for wickets, and unplayable yorkers that were hailed widely by fans and critics alike on social media.
Bumrah helping Ravi Shastri to get rid of Gotis from his mouth. #IndvBan— Sagar (@sagarcasm) July 2, 2019
Bumrah's mother : Beta uncle ke pair chhuoBumrah : Throws a yorker#IndvBan— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) July 2, 2019
#INDvBANWicket is needed. Bumrah- pic.twitter.com/F5YFq9V0mC— Angoor Stark (@ladywithflaws) July 2, 2019
Kids here must know. Bumrah is the bowler my generation dreamt of.— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) July 2, 2019
Bumrah to India's middle order #INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/GC7NqVafzj— Raj Verma (@raj_verma00) July 2, 2019
Indian cricket to Jasprit Bumrah pic.twitter.com/Fwq9y0vAcr— Akshay (@Akshay7_) July 2, 2019
#INDvBAN Bumrah to Bangladesh Players : pic.twitter.com/aQraMxaYv5— Rahul ❁ (@thatcricrahul) July 2, 2019
Dread it. Run from it. That Bumrah yorker still arrives.#CWC19— Soham (@Mehta_2020) July 2, 2019
Pic 1 : Jasprit Bumrah Pic 2 : How they see him😂Boom Boom Bumrah! pic.twitter.com/xnlXjPhpPd— Killer Cool (@KillerCool13) July 2, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah walking off the field today after saving all our asses yet another time...#IndvBan pic.twitter.com/DFyIwdTxAP— Aalia 🇮🇳 (@ambiverthijabi) July 2, 2019
Batsmen:- I will score big and win this match. #INDvBAN #BumrahBumrah:- pic.twitter.com/J81yPAPD7z— The Stark (@Starkastic_guy) July 2, 2019
Indians on seeing Bumrah be like#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/1zyE5H0Zm2— Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) July 2, 2019
*Bumrah being the best in the world*Other bowlers :#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/vA03ouMxUP— ZOE. (@ExcuseMe_Zoe) July 2, 2019
#bumrah be like in death overs*#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/VPRcUEJvSF— ashw1nkumarchakre 🇮🇳 (@memes_kumar) July 2, 2019
Bumrah after Indian fans going into a hysteria mode#INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/AogD4n5QPn— Babubhaiyaa (@Uthaleredeva92) July 2, 2019
Virat Kohli: We need wicketsBumrah:#bumrah#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/gPYwRkhitj— Aftab Hussain (@iamaftabarzoo) July 2, 2019
Name a better bowler than him.... #Bumrah #IndvBan pic.twitter.com/RvC4BfKm63— Crime Master Gogi (@tvphangurl1) July 2, 2019
Nothing to fear when Bumrah is here!!#INDvBAN— Nidhi Tripathi JNU (@nidhitripathi92) July 2, 2019
Boom Boom Bumrah! Find me a better bowler at the death— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 2, 2019
Someone needs to check Jasprit Bumrah’s heart rate under pressure. Doubt it spikes much ... Cool as a cucumber this guy is @Jaspritbumrah93 #worldcup— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) July 2, 2019
