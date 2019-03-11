LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
3-min read

Bumrah's Last-Ball Six Brought the Loudest Cheer From Virat Kohli

The highlight of the first half of the match unarguably was when tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah came out in the middle to face the final ball of Indian innings.

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:March 11, 2019, 8:12 AM IST
Bumrah's Last-Ball Six Brought the Loudest Cheer From Virat Kohli
Image credit: BCCI / Hotstar
On a day when Indian batsmen were hitting all around the park, it was pacer Jasprit Bumrah's last-ball maximum that got the loudest cheer from skipper Virat Kohli and fans seated in the stands of Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Sunday.

With a series lead of 2-1, India's decision to bat first in the 4th ODI proved costly to Australia as the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma regained their form and put up an opening stand of 193 runs.

While Dhawan scored a blistering 143 off 115 deliveries hitting 18 boundaries and three sixes in this endeavour, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma fell short of his 23rd ODI ton by 5 runs.

But the highlight of the first half of the match unarguably was when tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah came out in the middle on the final ball of Indian innings after pacer Pat Cummins got rid of Yuzvendra Chahal for a duck on the penultimate delivery.

Bumrah, who has never hit a maximum in an ODI match, surprised everyone when he swung hard and sent Cummins smoking towards long on for a gigantic six.

The unexpected shot left Kohli in awe, who rose from his chair to celebrate Bumrah's clean hit.




Here's Kohli's reaction:




Fans on Twitter cheered on Bumrah's heroics, who pushed India's total to a mammoth 358/9.






















































The incident was reminiscent of veteran Venkatesh Prasad hitting six of the final ball against Ian Harvey during 2000's ICC Champions Trophy.


