Bumrah's Last-Ball Six Brought the Loudest Cheer From Virat Kohli
The highlight of the first half of the match unarguably was when tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah came out in the middle to face the final ball of Indian innings.
Image credit: BCCI / Hotstar
With a series lead of 2-1, India's decision to bat first in the 4th ODI proved costly to Australia as the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma regained their form and put up an opening stand of 193 runs.
While Dhawan scored a blistering 143 off 115 deliveries hitting 18 boundaries and three sixes in this endeavour, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma fell short of his 23rd ODI ton by 5 runs.
But the highlight of the first half of the match unarguably was when tail-ender Jasprit Bumrah came out in the middle on the final ball of Indian innings after pacer Pat Cummins got rid of Yuzvendra Chahal for a duck on the penultimate delivery.
Bumrah, who has never hit a maximum in an ODI match, surprised everyone when he swung hard and sent Cummins smoking towards long on for a gigantic six.
The unexpected shot left Kohli in awe, who rose from his chair to celebrate Bumrah's clean hit.
#Watch |
I'm loving this shot by #bumrah.
Last ball and ye laga SIXER and watch Captain @imVkohli's reaction. @Jaspritbumrah93 #ViratKohli #INDvAUS #4thODI #TeamIndia #BCCI
Here's Kohli's reaction:
That moment when @Jaspritbumrah93 hits the last ball for a maximum #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/e6iOHorg8N— BCCI (@BCCI) March 10, 2019
Fans on Twitter cheered on Bumrah's heroics, who pushed India's total to a mammoth 358/9.
Bumrah- 6️⃣
Kohli- pic.twitter.com/jZPYsaLAYW
Dressing Room Celebrating Bumrah's six like a century #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/S7PMGCP790— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 10, 2019
Bumrah hitting Cummins for a six is all the drug I need for my life.— Vandit Chauhan (@basedIITian) March 10, 2019
Ground staff searching for ball after Bumrah hit the six #INDvAUS #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/6QJhavmjca— Indian Army (@Showman_Sky) March 10, 2019
#bumrah SIXXEERRR | #VIRAT REACTION #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/O703bVInfD— நட்ராஜ்️ (@Natarajdsn21) March 10, 2019
Virat Kohli to Jasprit Bumrah after he hit a 6..#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hbyvR3Dxzo— Chandler Bing (@SarcasmChamp) March 10, 2019
Bumrah ...— Abhinav Maurya (@kyaukhadloge) March 10, 2019
Amazing Six..#INDvAUS .. pic.twitter.com/vXH0s4iVjG
That six by Jasprit Bumrah#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/9bF9SPPUDV— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) March 10, 2019
Bumrah to Other Batsmen #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/emmER90fMC— Vraj Soni (@inos_jarv) March 10, 2019
Bumrah finishes off with a Six !! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/3GLEMpy8b2— Nareshbabu (@Nareshb11430811) March 10, 2019
Bumrah after hitting that shot.#INDvsAUS4thODI pic.twitter.com/EmoU1pBzw1— MahiBhai (@MSSahu7) March 10, 2019
Virat Kohli after seeing Bumrah hit six #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/ZOFZnMrICr— Ananth (@Imanantht) March 10, 2019
Booomrah— Dr Khushboo (@KhushiKadri) March 10, 2019
IND Posts A Total Of 358 !! #INDvAUS
Our Reaction On Bumrah’s BIGHIT pic.twitter.com/4pBdGGmQYJ
Bumrah is the best bet in death overs, in both the innings.— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 10, 2019
1 When McGrath hits a six against NZ— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) March 10, 2019
2 When Bumrah hits a six today
The expressions are so similar and priceless #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/fK0A63VpDe
That last six from Bumrah had everyone in splits. Even on an excellent batting surface, 358 is a formidable score.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 10, 2019
Jasprit Bumrah— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) March 10, 2019
First ball Six ( SR - 600.00)
Kohli enjoyed the most
The incident was reminiscent of veteran Venkatesh Prasad hitting six of the final ball against Ian Harvey during 2000's ICC Champions Trophy.
Jasprit Bumrah's last ball six, ending up with 6* off 1, with a Strike Rate of 600, reminds me of the Ind vs Aus QF in the 2000 ICC Champions Trophy. Venky Prasad smoking Ian Harvey over cover for a 1-ball 6*! Yuvraj 2nd ODI la classy 84 off 80 adicha match, nyabagam iruka? pic.twitter.com/7WEu5CdEl3— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) March 10, 2019
