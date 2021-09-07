Bumrah's Lethal Yorkers May Have Humbled England But the Memes are Here to Stay

Jasprit Bumrah produced an exceptional spell of lethal bowling that not only brought India back in the fourth Test but also helped the visitors clean up England well within the final delivery of the last day of the contest. As England headed to lunch with 131/2 on the board, a draw was very much on the cards with Haseeb Hameed and Joe Root showing no signs of nervousness. After Ravindra Jadeja showed the exit doors to Hameed (63), India sensed an opportunity. In came Bumrah who produced two outrageously good yorkers that cleaned up Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow in a span of two overs. Pope departed for 2, Bairstow failed to open his account.

And suddenly, England went from 131/2 at one stage to 147/6 and eventually 210/10. India’s comeback after England opened the day with 77/0 on the board was nothing short of a miracle for the viewers. Indian bowlers, alongside Virat Kohli’s bowling changes, were credited and praised universally for the special win.

But perhaps seeing the good ol’ yorkers released by Bumrah was what made India’s victory all the more remarkable and swift (and even possible). Incidentally, the specialist pacer breached the 100-wicket mark on Monday, a milestone he achieved in the fewest Test matches (24) for an Indian player.

The Internet celebrated Bumrah’s spell with applause and memes.

Alexa, play Bumrah Alexa: Sorry, Bumrah is unplayable — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah's spell reads like a tennis score: 6-3-6-2.— Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 6, 2021

Yorker King 👑"Jasprit Jasbir Singh Bumrah" pic.twitter.com/xafgvAxQdm— Girish (@ViratkohliFabb) September 6, 2021

Bumrah after getting Bairstow out with a yorker- pic.twitter.com/JLVDRwqf8B— Harsh (@ForeverKohli_) September 6, 2021

Game of Thrones: Winter is coming! Batsman facing Bumrah: Yorker is coming! #ENGvIND — Nishad Pai Vaidya (@NishadPaiVaidya) September 6, 2021

Stump Tod… Bumrah is a beast.Kya spell hai… Terrific pic.twitter.com/vIYDXDPE8B — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 6, 2021

Jasprit Bumrah is my man of the series:For taking wicketsFor making runsAnd most importantly for rattling Anderson— Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2021

You clean bowl a batsman with an unplayable inswinging yorker and react in a matter of fact tone, just smile as if nothing happened. Jasprit Bumrah things.— Srini Mama (@SriniMaama16) September 6, 2021

Guard of honor for that Bumrah spell.— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 6, 2021

Earlier, India batted long and deep, posting 466 in their second innings after being bundled out for 191. England were given a target of 368 to claim the Test. India lead the five-match series 2-1 and eye to take it one notch up in the final Test at Manchester.

