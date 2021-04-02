Burger King Ad Showing ‘Whopper’ Stuck in Suez Canal Has Left Bad Taste Among Netizens

Burger King may be selling some delicious fast food but its recent marketing tactic was in poor taste, especially for Egyptians. As Egyptians faced the Suez Canal crisis after 2,00,000-tonne container ship Ever Given blocked one of the world’s busiest waterways for almost a week, causing oil prices to rise and holding up almost $10 billion in maritime trade a day, the American fast-food chain decided to market its whopper burger based on the relevant topic.

In an Instagram post last week, Burger King’s Chile account shared a photoshopped picture that showed a giant whopper burger floating in the Suez Canal, replacing the Ever Given cargo vessel that was stuck for almost a week.

Captioning the post, Burger King Chile wrote in Spanish that “With Burger King’s own delivery, there is no channel that interrupts our delivery, not even that of a tremendous Double Whopper. Want one?”

The post did irk a few netizens who slammed Burger King for looking for an opportunity in others’ distress. While some said that the company should avoid using such tactics, others asked them to have some shame for pulling fun on someone’s misery.

“Very bad marketing idea”, wrote another user. One of the comments on Instagram read, “Exploiting the suffering of others will not promote you, but rather lowering your respect."

Over on Twitter, a user named Mohamed Shalaan wrote, “A call to all Arab brothers from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman … a call to everyone who holds Egypt close or even a little love, boycott the Burger King chain."

نداء لكل مصرى شريف نداء لكل الاخوة العرب من السعودية والإمارات والبحرين والكويت وعمان نداء لكل من يحمل ل مصر مقدار ولو قليل من الحب …🐕قاطعو سلسلة برجر كينج🐕 🐕قاطعو سلسلة برجر كينج🐕 لعلها رساله لكل من تؤل له نفسه ان يستهزء بأوطننا #قاطعوا_برجر_كينج pic.twitter.com/VXPgV7AmEQ — Mohamed shalaan (@Moh_abuelnaaga) March 28, 2021

While in a tweet posted on March 29, 2021, Burger King replied to a user who asked if they want people to just sit in the drive-thru, and said, “this isn’t the Suez canal."

You want people to just sit in the drive thru?— YoungJedi774 (@DopeKing22k) March 29, 2021

Salvage teams on Monday finally freed the colossal container ship MV Ever Given stuck for nearly a week in the Suez Canal, ending a crisis that had clogged one of the world’s most vital waterways and halted billions of dollars a day in maritime commerce. A flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, wrenched the bulbous bow of the skyscraper-sized Ever Given from the canal’s sandy bank, where it had been firmly lodged since March 23. All 25 Indian crew members onboard the 2 lakh-tonne cargo vessel were reportedly in ‘good health’ and ‘won’t be replaced for now’. And after the many memes and content that the Suez blockage caused, it seems the skyscraper-sized ship is still giving desi internet enough content to keep the buzz rolling.