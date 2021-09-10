Burger King Bans 120 Artificial Ingredients From Its Menu In The US

In another move to make fast food healthier, Burger King has banned 120 artificial ingredients from its menu in the USA. According to a report in the Business Wire, Ellie Doty, Chief Marketing Officer at Burger King North America, said: “We know our guests’ expectations are changing, and they want to make choices they can feel good about. By banning these 120 ingredients from our food, we’re offering guests an easy choice – delicious food made with quality ingredients. We’re confident that our ongoing commitment to real food will not only provide guests with the food they’re looking for, but also set a standard for the industry overall.” Some of the banned ingredients are propionic acid, bleached flour and parabens.

Yahoo News reports that this is a list of the banned ingredients:

When we asked consultant nutritionist Sujatha Stephen about some of the adverse health effects that the banned ingredients can cause, she said: “Most of these ingredients, if taken regularly over a period of time, can affect different organs in the human body. Depending on the quantity, ammonium glutamate can affect brain nerves and bring neurological changes. These changes can later lead to diseases like Alzheimer’s. Benzoic acid, which is also found in almost all fruit-based beverages, can affect the eye retina or cause skin irritations. High fructose corn syrup, which is widely used in India in bakery products and other kinds of processed food, can cause Type 2 Diabetes and obesity."

Lately, fast food chains have been trying to get rid of the ‘unhealthy’ tag attached to them for years. Time and again, the absence of ‘real’ ingredients in their products have come under the scanner. We have seen a McDonald’s burger that looked the same even after 14 years, thanks to the preservatives. There was a lawsuit alleging that the tuna in Subway’s Tuna Sandwich was not tuna. Earlier this year, food major Nestle admitted that 60 percent of its products are unhealthy. Several studies have previously linked fast food and obesity. In the UK, junk food TV ads have been banned before 9 pm.

In the light of these developments, fast food chains are introducing items which are said to be more nutritious than their earlier offerings. In the release regarding banned ingredients, the Burger King official added that they are rolling out ‘Keep It Real’ meals which are endorsed by celebrities.

