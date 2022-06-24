Burger King Employee Gets a Humble 'Goodie Bag' after Working Everyday for 27 Years

Giving services to a company for over 20 years, one would expect a certain kind of recognition, but not a bag of candies. But that is exactly what happened when a man who has devoted 27 years of his life working for the American fast-food company Burger King was given a bag of goodies. A video doing the rounds on social media exhibits the man showing the contents of a goodie bag he received as he completed nearly three decades of service at the firm.

The contents of the bag included a movie ticket, a bag of Reese’s Pieces, a Starbucks tumbler, a lanyard, two pens, some keychains and two packs of Lifesavers. The text on the video, which appeared to be a message from the employee read, “My reward, that my job got me for 27 years. Never missed a day of work. Thank you.”

Whether or not he is seriously grateful for the goodie bag, netizens are certainly livid for the kind of bland recognition he has been given by the food joint. One of the users commented on the tweet, “Bruh if I worked for a company for 27 years and showed up on time every day and all they gave me was a bag with candy I promise I would no longer be working there. Burger King you got to do better with your employees.”

Another comment on the tweet read, “After twenty seven years of perfect attendance and loyalty they should give that man at least $2,000 bonus since most people don’t stay in a job. Such dedication should be appreciated by the fast food billionaires that own Burger King.”

A third one suggested, “Burger King come on y’all find this man and give him what he deserves. Way more for 27 years.” While a furious social media user said, “@BurgerKing this is unacceptable! Min wage slavery. This man gave you all 27 years of his life! He chose to work there because he believed in your brand your values and the product. He deserves more than his current pay. He deserves corporate pay. Think about all those who left.”

Pointing out the grim reality of working for big corporations, one user wrote, “He was forced to do make this video, on the other hand, this is why you should never give your all to a job, because at the end of the day this is how they care for you.”

What are your thoughts on this incident?

